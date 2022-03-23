How Will Insurance Brokers Market Players Resolve Obstacles In The Industry?

Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration of AI in the insurance sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the insurance brokers market. The AI and human creativity combined power integrate the Intelligent Broker, an automation program for the insurance industry. Brokers will be able to resolve complicated obstacles, produce innovative products and services, and join or build new markets. In addition to this, AI in the insurance industry will improve customer service and prevent customers from fraud. In 2021, 60 percent of the insurance companies are targeting AI to be used in decision making and to reduce manual input which has doubled in the last two years.

In March 2020, Aon, a UK-based global professional services firm that is engaged in selling a wide range of financial risk-mitigation products, including pension administration, insurance, and health-insurance plans acquired Willis Towers Watson for $30 billion. The acquisition provided Aon to serve in areas including intellectual property, cyber, and climate risk to the company clients. Moreover, the deal will accelerate the innovations and strengthen the company’s position in the insurance industry with more relevant solutions for clients. Willis Towers Watson is a British-American company engaged in providing risk management, insurance brokerage, and advisory services.

The global insurance brokers market size is expected to grow from $90.52 billion in 2021 to $97.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global insurance brokers market share is expected to grow to $122.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The increasing demand for insurance policies is expected to fuel the growth of the insurance brokers market over the coming years. The demand for insurance policies has risen due to the availability of security services and customized financial services to clients. According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) of India, life insurers provided 286.48 lakh new individual policies in 2019, in which LIC provided 214.04 lakh policies and 72.44 lakh policies were issued by private life insurers. Therefore, the increasing demand for insurance policies drives the growth of the insurance brokerage market.

Major players covered in the global insurance brokers industry are Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, BB&T Corp., Brown & Brown Insurance Inc., HUB International Ltd., Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., NFP Corp., Willis Towers Watson Plc, Wells Fargo Insurance Services, and Meadowbrook Insurance Group.

TBRC’s global insurance brokers market growth analysis report is segmented by type into life insurance, general insurance, health insurance, others, by mode into offline, online, by end-user into corporate, individual.

