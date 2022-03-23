How Is the Shift In Banking Capital Impact The Investment Banking Industry Growth?

Investment Banking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Investment Banking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investment banks across the globe are moving towards businesses requiring less regulatory capital. In this regard, major investment banks from around the world such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Credit Suisse have announced their plans to move from traditional underwriting business to other activities such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and fundraising. This shift is primarily due to regulatory changes that made some investment banking activities more expensive than others. Although the regulations have restricted the range of some banks, forcing them to specialize, some investment bankers, such as Citibank and JPMorgan have continued offering a complete range of investment banking services.

North America was the largest region in the investment banking market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the global investment banking market. The regions covered in the global investment banking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Read more on the Global Investment Banking Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investment-banking-global-market-report

The global investment banking market size is expected to grow from $138.95 billion in 2021 to $155.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The global investment banking market share is expected to grow to $231.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Investment banking is focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand its product offerings and increase its share in the market. Investment banking market trends include large investment banking firms acquiring boutique firms (small firms which are specialized in various fields) that cater to specific industries such as technology, health care, financial sector, media, and entertainment. The presence of a large number of small firms focusing on niche markets is offering significant opportunities for larger investment banking firms. This is driving the M&A activity in the investment banking industry.

Major players covered in the global investment banking industry are Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley.

TBRC’s global investment banking market growth analysis report is segmented by type into mergers and acquisitions advisory, financial sponsor/syndicated loans, equity capital markets underwriting, debt capital markets underwriting, by enterprise size into large enterprises, medium and small enterprises, by end-use industry into financial services, retail and wholesale, information technology, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, others.

Investment Banking Market Report 2022 – By Type (Mergers And Acquisitions Advisory, Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting, Debt Capital Markets Underwriting), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium And Small Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (Financial Services, Retail And Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a investment banking global market overview, forecast investment banking market size and growth for the whole market, investment banking global market segments, geographies, investment banking market trends, investment banking market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Investment Banking Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2896&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Investments Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Wealth Management, Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services, Investment Banking), By End User (B2B, B2C), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investments-global-market-report

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022 – By Service (Fund Services, Custody And Accounting, Outsourcing Services, Securities Lending), By End User (Capital Markets, Wealth Management Firms), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium And Small Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-servicing-global-market-report

Financial Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Lending And Payments, Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage, Investments, Foreign Exchange Services), By Size Of Business (Small And Medium Business, Large Business), By End User (Individuals, Corporates, Government, Investment Institution) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/