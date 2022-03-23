Fleet Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Fleet Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Fleet Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fleet Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fleet management market size is expected to grow from $14.15 billion in 2021 to $16.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.98%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s fleet management market research the market is expected to reach $30.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.31%. The increasing demand for commercial vehicles is expected to drive the fleet management market during the forecast period.

Want to learn more on the fleet management market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5679&type=smp

The fleet management market consists of sales of fleet management services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) for managing commercial motor vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, specialist vehicles, trailers, forklifts, ships, railcars and other private vehicles. Fleet management assists organizations to manage all information associated with their vehicles and other assets, dispatch and routing, and vehicle acquisition and disposal. These services oversee and organize all fleet performance and fleet maintenance to increase productivity and help in smooth business operation.

Global Fleet Management Market Trends

The use of internet of things (IoT) in fleet management is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. IoT is a system of interrelated digital and mechanical machines, objects, and computing devices that have the potential to transfer data over a network without the use of human-to-human interaction. Companies are focusing on the application of IoT in fleet management to automate various processes and trip planning.

Global Fleet Management Market Segments

The global fleet management market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Vehicle Type: Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Aircraft, Railway, Watercraft

By Industry: Retail, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, Others

By Communication Technology: GNSS (Satellite), Cellular System

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

By Geography: The global fleets management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global fleet management market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fleet-management-global-market-report

Fleet Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fleet management market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fleet management market, fleet management global market share, fleet management global market segments and geographies, fleet management global market trends, fleet management global market players, fleet management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fleet management global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fleet Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Automile Inc, Azuga Inc, ClearpathGPS Inc, Donlen Corporation, Geotab Inc, GPS Insights, KeepTruckin Inc, Masternaut Ltd, MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd, NexTraq, Omnitracs LLC, Samsara Networks Inc, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc, Verizon Connect, Freeway Fleet Systems, US Fleet Tracking, Utilimarc Inc., MiTAC International Corporation, Fleetmatics group Plc, Fleetonomy, GURTAM, Fleetroot, Orbcomm Inc, Otto Marine Limited and Siemens AG

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/management-consulting-services-global-market-report

Professional Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-global-market-report

Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC