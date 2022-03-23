Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market Size [2022-2029] worth USD 11.03 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5%

The “magnetic resonance imaging equipment market” size was USD 6.71 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.12 billion in 2022 to USD 11.03 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the 2022-2029 period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “ magnetic resonance imaging equipment market ” size was USD 6.71 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.12 billion in 2022 to USD 11.03 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market, 2022-2029.” Factors such as the ability to diagnose, treat, & manage a variety of critical disorders along with the procedure being completely non-invasive will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising number of product launches and increasing adoption of high-strength equipment will drive the market growth.

Industry Development

March 2021: Subtle Medical, announced that it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the second generation of its SubtleMR image enhancement technology. This software is a virtual renovation to existing MRI machines that can enhance scanner performance across the entire fleet.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-equipment-market-100087





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 11.03 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 7.12 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Strength, By Application, By Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Serious Diseases to Fuel Growth for Market Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth High Costs of MRI Equipment to Limit Market Growth





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-equipment-market-100087





Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Serious Disorders and Technological Advancements to Augment Market

Factors, such as rising demand for medical imaging due to rising chronic disorders and increasing technological advancements, will fuel the magnetic resonance imaging equipment market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, attributes, such as superior imaging properties and the ability to detect anomalies in the brain and spinal cord, will increase the footprint of the market. Also, rising application scope for imaging techniques and improvements in field strength & computing power will boost the growth of the market.

However, higher costs of equipment will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Production Delays & Supply Chain Disruptions to Hamper Market Growth During Pandemic

The ongoing global pandemic impeded the supply chain for manufacturing magnetic resonance imaging equipment to a drastic low. Dominant players operating in the space recorded a decline in revenue due to a variety of factors, including reallocation of healthcare resources, decreased number of patient visits, and volatility in raw material pricing. However, as the pandemic loomed on, a significant increase in patient visits was observed to diagnostic centers due to relaxations in imposed lockdowns.





Quick Buy - Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100087





Strength, Application, End-User, and Region are Studied

Based on strength, the market can be divided into less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T, and more than 1.5 T.

With respect to application, the market can be broken down into musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiology, body imaging, and others.

By end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report contains a detailed market analysis by focusing on critical aspects such as market size & forecast, global regional overview, an overview of the latest technological developments, and region-wise distribution for individual segments. Additionally, the distribution analysis of the dominant players is also mentioned. Factors that are expected to affect the market in a positive/negative manner are also provided.





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-equipment-market-100087





Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share Due to Rising Adoption of Imaging Technology

Asia Pacific will witness the largest magnetic resonance imaging equipment market share owing to the increasing adoption of expensive imaging systems and rising healthcare expenditure. Additionally, rising imaging procedural volume and increasing patient population will increase the footprint of the market. Also, improving technological advancements and the presence of various prominent players will fuel the growth of the market.

Europe will hold considerable market share in terms of global contribution due to the rising volume of procedures, rising healthcare expenditure, and rising adoption of technologically advanced systems.

North America will witness growing CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of advanced systems and increasing usage of advanced diagnostics.

Various Products within their Portfolios & Expanding Business Ideas to Push Prominent Players Toward Dominance

The sector of magnetic resonance imaging equipment comprises various market players that are emerging and established. Prominent players combine a robust product portfolio and control a majority of the market by introducing the latest generation of products. These players have further established their foothold on a global level and are constantly improving their expansive overview. For example, in May 2021, RSIP Vision announced its new prostate MRI-to-ultrasound registration tool. The company claims that this method will utilize a registered MRI scan from the prostate for visualizing information from an in-op ultrasound image. This combinative image is expected to provide the surgeon with precise and real-time information during surgery. The market is also occupied by smaller-sized organizations that contain limited products within their portfolios.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-equipment-market-100087





List of Key Players Present in the Market

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare) (Boston, U.S.)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Tochigi, Japan)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Esaote SpA (Genova, Italy)

Time Medical Holding (Shatin, Hong Kong)

Shenzhen Anke Hi-tech Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Fonar Corporation (New York, U.S.)





Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Market Size & Forecast (in Volume) – By Key Region, 2016-2027 Cost of MRI Test Procedure (Key Countries) MRI Procedures per year (Key Countries) Technological Developments Region-wise Installed Base MRI System - 2019

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Strength Less than 1.5T 1.5T More than 1.5T Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Musculoskeletal Neurology Cardiology Body Imaging Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Diagnostic Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



ToC Continue…!

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245