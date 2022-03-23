Sevierville TN Asphalt Shingle Roof Installation – Residential Roofing Launched

Maryville, Tennessee-based roofing contractors RC Roofing, LLC (865) 336-2374 have expanded their asphalt shingle installation services for home and business owners in the nearby city of Sevierville, in addition to other areas.

The announcement comes as RC Roofing pledges to support the Sevierville community with professional asphalt shingle roof installation plans. The Maryville roofers recommend the product as an optimal roofing solution, preferred by a majority of residents and construction workers.

The new expansions serve to improve local access in Sevierville and surrounding cities to RC Roofing’s wider range of commercial and residential services. Alongside Sevierville and Maryville, homeowners and businesses in Knoxville, Pigeon Forge, and Townsend can arrange comprehensive roofing replacements and repairs.

As the single most commonly used roofing material in the American residential construction industry, asphalt roof shingles are beneficial in a variety of ways. Fully waterproof, they provide roofs with greater protection against severe weather conditions. RC Roofing is able to install shingles tailored to all budgetary considerations in and around Sevierville.

The Maryville roofers further advise that asphalt shingles offer more versatility than any other roofing option. As a point of emphasis, the company describes their superior thickness and durability as major benefits for Sevierville residents and businesses. By fitting their property with asphalt shingles in a range of shades, customers can ensure the long-term defense of their roofs.

As trusted local contractors, RC Roofing’s team is able to provide home and business owners with shingle products from top manufacturers, including Owens Corning. The company offers an extensive supply of available designs and colors, spanning amber, brownwood, chateau green, colonial slate, and more.

A company spokesperson explained regarding its Owen Corning selection: “TruDefinition Duration designer shingles, with patented SureNail technology, are specially formulated to provide great contrast and dimension to any roof. Through the use of multiple granule colors and shadowing, they deliver an exclusive combination of color and depth that makes them like no other.”

With the latest announcement, RC Roofing aims to strengthen its influence throughout Tennessee. Further to asphalt shingles, alternative options provided by the Maryville roofers include EPDM, metal roofing, and PVC products.

