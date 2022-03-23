Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market Grows At Rate Of 13% With AI Integration

Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TBRC’s securities brokerage and stock exchange services market research, securities brokerage companies are extensively using artificial intelligence for faster trade executions. Artificial Intelligence refers to programming machines to enable them to work and react like humans. Most of the companies are using AI for algorithmic trading in stock brokerage. Algorithmic trading refers to turning a trading idea into an algorithmic trading strategy using an algorithm. The AI-enabled alternative trading system (ATS) helps in improving the speed of trade execution. For instance, some of the major trading houses like Blackrock, Two Sigma, and Renaissance technologies are using AI in the selection of stocks to be purchased.

The global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market size is expected to grow from $1.53 trillion in 2021 to $1.73 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market share is expected to grow to $2.68 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Brokerage firms are increasingly focusing on providing additional peripheral services to their customers around the world. Ad hoc peripheral services are unconventional trading solutions such as investment advice and planning services offered by brokerage firms to attract more customers. This is mainly to remain competitive in a price-sensitive market and capture a larger portion of the investor’s assets. For instance, firms are offering loyalty programs, retirement products and services, analytical software, and social components to increase their share in the market. Brokerage firms are also waiving minimum activity charges, providing free access to premium industry publications, and offering discounted fees for existing traders.

Major players covered in the global securities brokerage and stock exchange services industry are INTL Fcstone Inc, Goldman Sachs; JPMorgan Chase & Co., Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Bank of America Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Intercontinental Exchange, State Street Global Advisors, Nasdaq Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

TBRC’s global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market report is segmented by type into derivatives and commodities brokerage, stock exchanges, bonds brokerage, equities brokerage, other stock brokerage, by mode into online, offline, by type of establishment into exclusive brokers, banks, investment firms, others.

Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services Market Report 2022 – By Type (Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage, Stock Exchanges, Bonds Brokerage, Equities Brokerage), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Type Of Establishment (Exclusive Brokers, Banks, Investment Firms) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

