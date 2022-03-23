Cards Market Sees Growth Rate Of 10% With The Rising Demand During An Economic Crisis

Cards Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cards Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand for credit cards is expected to fuel the growth of the cards market in the forecast period. The rise in demand for consumer credit products tends to be very apparent in an economic crisis during COVID-19 outbreak where pay delays and job losses are feasible, and the outstanding credit card balance indicates that individuals are borrowing to cover their daily expenses. According to the cards industry growth analysis, the rising demand for credit cards drives the growth of the market.

The growing technological innovations are gaining popularity in the cards market over recent years. Major corporations are concentrating on offering digital prepaid card services in emerging economies to attract a large consumer base for prepaid credit cards. For example, in June 2020, in collaboration with the Mastercard alliance, Grab Holdings, Inc., a multinational ride-hailing company based in Singapore, launched a new card to facilitate cashless payments in the Philippines. With the card linked to Grab's prepaid wallet, which includes 53 million global merchants that accept Mastercard, users can pay for anything online.

The global cards market size is expected to grow from $251.33 billion in 2021 to $275.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The global cards market share is expected to grow to $399.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Major players covered in the global cards industry are Citibank, Mastercard Incorporated, The American Express Company, Visa Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, Kaiku Finance LLC, Mango Financial Inc, Green Dot Corporation, NetSpend Holdings, and PayPal Holdings.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cards market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global cards market. The regions covered in theglobal cards market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s global cards market report is segmented by type into general purpose, private label, by usage into general purpose re-loadable card, government benefit/disbursement card, payroll card, others, by end-user into retail establishments, corporate institutions, government, financial institutions, others.

TBRC's global cards market report is segmented by type into general purpose, private label, by usage into general purpose re-loadable card, government benefit/disbursement card, payroll card, others, by end-user into retail establishments, corporate institutions, government, financial institutions, others.

