Flavored Yogurt Market estimated to reach $92.3 billion by 2026|Danone, Nestle, Chobani LLC

flavored yogurt market

Growing awareness of the health benefits of yogurt have been driving the flavored yogurt market growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Flavored yogurt Market by Type, Application, and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global flavored yogurt market size was at $63.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $92.3 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $28.7 billion from 2018 to 2026. Strawberry, vanilla, peach and blueberry are the most popular yogurts flavors preferred by the consumers due to their characteristic aroma and taste. Flavored yogurt are the popular choice of breakfast, snack, dessert and beverage among health-conscious consumers. Due to the busy lifestyle, consumers have shifted their preference towards the consumption of convenience food products. Owing to the nutritional properties and wide range of flavors and product types available, flavored yogurt have become one of the most preferred choice of convenience food among the consumers.

Growing awareness of the health benefits of yogurt have been driving the flavored yogurt market growth during the forecast period. Yogurt is a rich source of various essential nutrients including calcium, protein, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins. It is also suitable for fortification to enhance the nutritional value of yogurt and flavor addition to enhance the taste and visual appeal of the product. Owing to the busy lifestyle, consumers are inclined towards the consumption of convenience food products. Due to nutritional properties and range of flavors available, flavored yogurt have become one of the most preferred choice of convenience food among the consumers. These factors are likely to drive the market during the flavored yogurt market forecast.

Request The Sample Copy Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6249

On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, e commerce, and others. The supermarket/hypermarket segment led the flavored yogurt market in terms of distribution channel and is expected to growth with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to reach $33.8 billion by 2026. The E commerce segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the flavored yogurt market forecast. Growing smartphone penetration and growing number of consumers seeking convenient lifestyle is likely to drive the flavored yogurt market through e commerce distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the conventional segment held a significant share in the global market in 2018. However, the organic segment is expected to grow at higher CAGR, owing to increase in consumer inclination towards the organic food products. In addition, growing knowledge and awareness about the ill effects of synthetic chemicals on the health of the consumers further adds to its market attractiveness.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Flavored Yogurt Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6249?reqfor=covid

On the basis of region, flavored yogurt industry is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa). This can be attributed to high per capita consumption of flavored yogurt in majority of the countries in Europe including Germany, France, Italy, UK, among others. Consumers in the region are attracted by the new flavors, and textures of the flavored yogurts and has led to the growth of the market in the region.

Do Inquiry Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6249

Key Benefits for Flavored Yogurt Market:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current flavored yogurt market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing flavored yogurt market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the flavored yogurt industry.

Buy Now the Complete report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/efe3041928a8cd6918d9390b5b317b7e

The key players profiled in this report include Danone, Nestle, Chobani LLC, General Mills, Arla Foods, Müller, Fage International S.A., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Emmi Group, and Cabot Creamery.

Similar Report:

Fitness Nutrition Drink Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fitness-nutrition-drinks-market

Sports Nutrition and Fitness Supplements Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-nutrition-and-fitness-supplements-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

