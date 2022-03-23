Deepen AI expands calibration offering with 2D LiDAR to Vehicle Calibration and Targetless LiDAR - Camera Calibration
Deepen AI announced a host of enhancements and new additions to their sensor calibration tool - Deepen Calibrate - the world’s most advanced calibration suite.SANTA CLARA, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepen AI announced a host of enhancements to their sensor calibration tool - Deepen Calibrate - the world’s most advanced calibration suite. These advancements enable Deepen AI to provide greater accuracy and speed to enterprises and start-ups alike.
Targetless calibration is the key to unlocking acceleration and adoption for various autonomous systems, e.g., automotive, drones, rovers, and robots. Deepen AI’s targetless sensor calibration offerings have expanded to:
- Overlapping Camera
- Non-overlapping Camera
- IMU-Vehicle
- LiDAR-LiDAR
- LiDAR-Camera (beta)
The target-based calibration method relies on checkerboards and other types of calibration targets. On the other hand, the targetless calibration approach can use any scene captured in both LiDAR and the camera sensor data.
Deepen AI has also introduced Vehicle to 2D-LiDAR sensor calibration. Users can now easily calibrate, visualize, debug and export error statistics for Vehicle to 2D-LiDAR calibration.
Another key improvement is improved precision and accuracy to all target-based sensor calibrations utilizing newly developed algorithms.
Deepen Calibrate is an easy-to-use web browser-based tool & edge library* that supports both intrinsic and extrinsic calibrations. Deepen Calibrate brings down the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to seconds, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control. Deepen Calibrate also supports sensor pairings for Radar and IMU-based sensors in addition to the already existing camera, LiDAR, and Vehicle calibration algorithms.
*Edge library requires customization on the customer target hardware and sensor suite.
“Targetless calibration is critical to help make the world safer - in line with our mission. With the launch of the new calibration pairs and enhanced features, we have expanded our offerings to multiple new use cases for robotics, automotive, and drones. We are already working with large global enterprises to solve complex sensor calibration challenges. We are excited about the upcoming developments." - Mohammad Musa, Co-Founder & CEO, Deepen AI
Licensing and customized packages are available to both enterprises and start-ups. More calibration types are being added regularly.
Deepen Calibrate extends the company’s suite of data lifecycle tools, including Deepen Annotate and Deepen Validate.
Start your calibration journey now. For more information, visit https://www.deepen.ai/calibrate or write to info@deepen.ai to schedule a demo.
About Deepen
Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based start-up and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit www.deepen.ai for more information.
