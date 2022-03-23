Power Inverter Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis Report by 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

Global Market Type, Application and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An electric circuit which converts Direct current (DC) to Alternating current (AC) is known as a power inverter. The frequency, power, input and output depend on the design of the electric circuit. As compared to generator, the power inverter is low-cost operator and is convenient for usage of change-over switches. Because of these characteristics, power inverters are used in many tools, electrical products and many household appliances. As per the need of consumer the power inverters are of many types, sizes and power ranges, some of these also includes plug-in-grid tie power inverter, sine wave power inverters and solar power invertors. Power inverters are used in residential, commercial and industrial usage. The application of power inverter is motor drive, rail traction, wind turbines, electric vehicle, solar PVs etc.

To run many gadgets such as laptops, refrigerators, air conditioners and television, the demand for uninterrupted power supply is increasing, this will boost the growth of power inverter market. Also, in schools, corporate offices and commercial places the demand for uninterrupted power supply is increasing with the increase in the demand for power inverter as an alternate backup solution. Also, they are environmentally friendly and are noise free. They do not emit carbon emission and do not require gasoline, which is required by the generators. The cost of the power inverter is very high and it has a short lifespan. These factors can restrain the growth of power inverter. The inverters are not of continuous use if it has a battery deterioration are high. This is the challenges of power inverter market.

Market Trends

• In Asia-Pacific region, the increase in rural electrification and urbanization is increasing and this stimulate the growth of power inverter market.

• North America and Europe are the early adapter of technology are the mature market of power inverter this fuel the growth of power inverter market.

• To introduce new technology and enhance their operational characteristics the manufacturers are investing in R&D activities.

The global Power Inverter market is categorized on the basis of application and region. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the Power Inverter market. This is due to the rapidly growing population and heavy industrialization.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Power Inverter industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include SMA Solar Technology AG, Omron Corporation, ABB Ltd, Tabuchi Electric Co., Ltd, Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC), Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., Enphase Energy, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SolarEdge Technologies Inc. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

Key segments covered:

By Type:

• <5KW

• 5KW to 95KW

• 100KW to 495KW

• Above 500KW

By Application:

• Motor Drives

• Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

• Rail Traction

• Wind Turbines

• Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EVs/HEVs)

• Solar PVs

• Others

By End-User:

• Utility

• Residential

• Commercial and Industrial

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Power Inverter industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Power Inverter market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the global Power Inverter market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global Power Inverter market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.