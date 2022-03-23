Submit Release
New legal report seeks to debunk the myth of Israeli apartheid

ISRAEL, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a follow-up to “False Knowledge as Power: Deconstructing Definitions of Apartheid that Delegitimise the Jewish State” (December 2021), NGO Monitor is releasing a companion report marking the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. This publication demonstrates that the charge of apartheid is legally inapplicable to Israel and the territories under its administration.

Co-authored by legal experts Anne Herzberg of NGO Monitor and Joshua Kern of 9 Bedford Row, the 97-page report, titled “The New Orientalism: Deconstructing claims of apartheid in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” examines specific allegations made in the main NGO and UN reports alleging Israeli responsibility for apartheid – including publications by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty, B’Tselem, Al Haq, and former UN Rapporteur Richard Falk – and the claims that appear most frequently in such publications relating to the concept of a “Jewish State,” the Law of Return, the Nation State Law, separate legal regimes in Area C of the West Bank, freedom of movement, “right of return,” settlements, and the concept of race and racial groups.

Analysis of the charges find that apartheid discourse goes far beyond mere criticism of Israeli policy. Rather, it is used to construct a narrative that Israel’s very existence as a Jewish state is illegitimate. Contrary to the NGO and UN claims, there is no fundamental incompatibility between Israel’s identification as a Jewish state and the protection of equality for all its citizens. Those accusing Israel of apartheid as a result of Israel’s policies have also failed to take into account the security dilemma and the context of armed conflict within which they are implemented.

In addition, the report looks at the existing territorial and political divisions amongst Palestinians, demonstrating that this separation does not result from an Israeli policy of “domination” and “fragmentation,” but rather from geopolitical factors affecting the history of the conflict, such as Arab rejectionism, the 1947 UN Partition Plan, Jordanian and Egyptian control over the West Bank and Gaza respectively, the Oslo Accords (mutually agreed to between Israel and the PLO and witnessed by the international community), and Palestinian political splits.

The report also includes a discussion on discrimination and steps the Israeli government can implement to improve policy and to better address such claims.

Anne Herzberg, NGO Monitor's Legal Advisor and co-author of the report notes, “Our analysis clearly demonstrates that there is no reasonable basis to support the NGO charges of apartheid against Israel. As last week’s ignorant remarks by Amnesty USA Chief Paul O'Brien highlight, the ultimate goal of the NGO apartheid campaign is not to improve Israeli policy, but to eliminate the Jewish state. Nevertheless, every country across the globe struggles to protect the principle of equality and rooting out racial and other forms of discrimination. Israel is no exception and should take necessary measures to eliminate it where it exists.”

FOR THE FULL REPORT CLICK HERE

About NGO Monitor

Founded in 2002, NGO Monitor is a globally recognized research institute promoting democratic values and good governance. We work to ensure that decision makers and civil society operate in accordance with the principles of accountability, transparency, and universal human rights. We publish fact-based research and independent analysis about non-governmental organizations (NGOs), their funders, and other stakeholders, primarily in the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict. NGO Monitor is a project of The Institute for NGO Research, a recognized organization in Special Consultative Status with the UN Economic and Social Council (since 2013).

Alex Winston
NGO Monitor
+972 58 472 2250
alex.winston@ngo-monitor.org

