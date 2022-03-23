Submit Release
Mark Faris joins Unblu as Chief Financial Officer in support of the company’s next phase of growth

Faris will take the lead on investor relations, financial planning, accounting, and operational compliance

I’m excited to be joining at such a pivotal stage of company growth. It’s my goal to make sure we continue on that road to generate long-term, sustainable business value.”
— Mark Faris, CFO at Unblu
BASEL, SWITZERLAND, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Faris has today been announced as the newest addition to the executive management team at Unblu, a Swiss software company with multinational operations in the financial services industry. As a steadily growing firm, Faris’ appointment will see him take control of Unblu’s financial strategy, driving planning and incrementally boosting the company’s valuation.

Arriving at Unblu from a “big four” background, Faris’ comes with an extensive track record as a strong operational CFO. In his career he has worked in a range of multinational environments with firms such as PwC, Oracle, Citrix and VEEAM, developing expertise in software and technology businesses ranging from SMEs to major enterprises. Beyond his accolades as a financial strategist, Faris also brings a working knowledge of major industry sectors including ERP implementation, tax structuring, corporate compliance, HR, and legal leadership. His far-reaching engagement with the corporate ecosystem and specialized expertise in SaaS-based growth put Faris’ in a strong position for his role at Unblu, where he is set to make a significant impact on company performance.

Faris’ responsibilities at Unblu will have a strong emphasis on sustainable growth, where he’ll lead risk analysis activities and oversee compliance and internal audits. As the company sets out to streamline the IT landscape serving its financial and operational activities, Faris’ combined expertise of software technology and finance will be a highly valuable asset. Looking outwards, his strong reputation in the SaaS and finance spaces also promises to foster positive relationships with key stakeholders, such as investors and financial institutions.

As part of the firm’s executive level, Faris will work closely with Unblu CEO Luc Haldimann, who expressed his confidence in the new CFO’s abilities. “Mark has unparalleled expertise in financial strategy for SaaS companies, and his broad strategic vision will undoubtedly benefit Unblu on multiple levels. As we move into a new era of growth, I’m thrilled that the financial needs of the company will be fulfilled by someone with such deep sector knowledge.”

Commenting on his appointment, Faris was similarly enthusiastic about his new role and future at the firm. “Unblu will be a familiar environment for me in many ways, but I’m excited to be joining at such a pivotal stage of company growth. It has come a long way in recent years—and it’s my goal to make sure we continue on that road to generate long-term, sustainable business value.”

