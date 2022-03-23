Branded Generics Market 2020: Lucrative Opportunities across the Globe by 2027

Allied Analytics

Global branded generics market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Branded Generics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" A branded generic is a generic drug that has gone through the ANDA process, and is assigned a name other than its chemical name. These branded generic drugs may be developed by a generic drug company or by original manufacturers after patent expiration. A branded generic name is owned by the company that manufactures or sells it. It must be bioequivalent to original brand products. Branded generics may not be as inexpensive as a regular generic, but they may be less expensive than original brands. According to the Association for Accessible Medicines, brand-name companies make about half of the generic drugs present in the market.

The major factor affecting the industry includes large number of pharmaceutical products that are going to go off-patent. This would help the industry to propel in the next few years. Growth in number of patents expired and expiring for branded drugs are anticipated to boost the industry in the coming years. The increase in incidents and population suffering from chronic diseases and disorders would help the industry gain traction during the forecast period.

Rise in number of mergers and acquisitions is anticipated to help the industry grow in the coming years. For instance, in March 2020, Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories bought Wockhardt Ltd.’s branded generics business in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Maldives and its manufacturing plant at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh for around Rs 1,850 crore. Wockhardt is selling a part of the business as it plans to ensure adequate liquidity. Dr Reddy’s is paying more than three times of the revenues that Wockhardt’s business generates.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies together with governments around the globe are working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. This is carried out by supporting development of vaccines to schedule for medicines supply chain challenges. Furthermore, there are around 115 vaccine candidates and other 155 molecules that are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have seen huge boost in demand for management of COVID-19. There is an increase in demand for the drug, which has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are short of the drug. Hence, owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is anticipated to witness a substantial growth in the next few years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global branded generics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global branded generics market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Branded Generics market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the Branded Generics market.

• The report provides a detailed global branded generics market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Major players analyzed include ZydusCadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Hospira Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Apotex Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Valeant, Sandoz, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sanofi, and AstraZeneca.

