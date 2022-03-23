WB Regional Vice President lauds Vietnam’s socio-economic development

VIETNAM, March 23 -

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ meets WB Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tuấn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has made significant progress in socio-economic development over the past decades, WB Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro said at a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

She said complex developments forecast for the world in the next 30 years require longer and more precise vision and national strategic direction, pledging that the WB would provide technical consultations to help Việt Nam make strategic decisions and policies.

Chairman Huệ said the Vietnamese legislature had amended laws relating to resource mobilisation, including the supervision of official development assistance.

The government and the NA have made great efforts to restructure public finance and debt and gained positive results, he said, adding that the Vietnamese legislature hopes to cooperate with the bank.

The top legislator said he hoped that the bank would maintain its consultation mechanisms with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to increase efficiency in loans.

He called on the WB and other development partners to support Việt Nam in consolidating its legal system, particularly institutions on economic development amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution and digital transformation.

He also asked for the bank’s technical and policy consultations in such fields as sustainable development, green growth and climate change adaptation, and in fulfilling the commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 that Việt Nam made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

NA agencies will organise the annual national economic forum to consult domestic and foreign scientists in policy making, he said, hoping that the WB will join the process.

Ferro emphasised that the WB hoped to enhance cooperation with the Vietnamese legislature and that WB experts were ready to cooperate with the legislative body.

She said the bank coordinated with Vietnamese agencies to build the Việt Nam 2045 report and would like to exchange information with NA agencies.

She said that the WB would help Việt Nam integrate the COP26 commitments into its development targets practically.

The same day, the WB Regional Vice President had a meeting with Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyễn Xuân Thắng.

At the meeting, she stressed that WB would continue its support to the Vietnamese Government in development in the time ahead, expressing her impression of Việt Nam’s development achievements.

“The bank is willing to assist Việt Nam in building the Việt Nam 2045 report, thus helping the country fulfil the set strategies, plans and targets, especially in the mobilisation of social resources, infrastructure development, green growth, digital transformation and climate change response, an independent and self-reliant economy, and quick, sustainable and inclusive development,” Ferro said.

She also affirmed the bank’s readiness to cooperate and share the experience with Việt Nam in devising development policies and direction.

Thắng highlighted the bank’s contributions to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development and its assistance to the HCMA, saying international cooperation had helped to improve the capacity for training, scientific research, and policy consultation of the academy’s lecturers and officials. — VNS