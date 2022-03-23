Wound Management Devices Market by Product (Therapy Devices, Wound closure Devices & Others) Industry Forecast 2019–2026

Wound Management

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of non-traumatic lower extremity amputations in the U.S. and around 14 to 24% out of them are diabetic patients.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Wound Management Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" The global wound management devices market size was valued at $13,396.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $18,818.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026. Wounds can occur as a result of accidents, burns, trauma, or natural disasters. They are generally classified into two types, namely, chronic and acute wounds. Chronic wounds may arise due to various lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Acute wounds, on the other hand, can be surgical or traumatic.

The wound management devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into therapy devices, wound closure devices, and others. On the basis ofapplication, it is divided into burns, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

As per data published by the American Podiatric Medical Association, in 2019, around 15% of patients with diabetes developed foot ulcers, of those, approximately 6% are hospitalized due to other ulcer-related complications and infections. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of non-traumatic lower extremity amputations in the U.S. and around 14 to 24% out of them are diabetic patients. Thus, increase in diabetic population across the globe is expected to drive the wound management devices market for the diabetic foot ulcers segment.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Baxter International Inc., Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Hollister Inc., Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Medtronic Plc., Mölnlycke Health Care, and Smith & Nephew.

