TAIWAN, March 22 - President Tsai meets via videoconference with former Japanese Prime Minister Abe during Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council meeting

On the evening of March 22, President Tsai Ing-wen met via videoconference with former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo during the annual meeting of the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council in Tokyo, Japan.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) stated that President Tsai and former Prime Minister Abe exchanged views on a range of issues, including joint disaster and pandemic response efforts by Taiwan and Japan, Taiwan's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the situation in Ukraine and the region, and ensuring peace and stability under the free and open Indo-Pacific strategy. Their meeting lasted for about 30 minutes.

Spokesperson Chang said that President Tsai thanks Council Chairman Furuya Keiji for inviting her to take part in the meeting, and is sincerely grateful to former Prime Minister Abe and the Japanese Diet members in attendance at the event for their many years of strong support for Taiwan. Out of respect for the host, and as agreed upon between the two sides, the details of the discussion will be publicly released by the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council on March 23. Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) also attended the annual meeting in person.