Triumph the Play to Earn Battlefield With PolyGod’s God Tier NFTs

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has pushed more and more people online, and an online revolution led by blockchain gaming has arrived.

What are NFTs and how do they work?





NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens are a set of unique digital collectibles that can represent any form of ownership. This feature of NFTs is used to represent in-game assets such as characters, consumables, XP, skins, and more giving rise to the idea of play-to-earn games and player owned ecosystems. Your in-game assets, the NFTs, can generate active and passive value for you when sold or lent to other players or simply by playing the game and earning crypto rewards.

One example of such a game is Axie Infinity, which sold one of its digital assets for a whopping $820,000.

Introducing the next NFT gaming giant, PolyGod, a virtual video game (winner takes all) that pits players in an epic PvP battle featuring two players against each other, with the objective to triumph over the opponent’s land riches, with a few neat tricks for an easy win.

The God-Tier NFTs of PolyGod are collectible NFTs showcasing some of the rarest and most powerful mythological characters originating from the Northern Germanic tribes of the 9th century AD. They are your all-access pass to the PolyGod play to earn ecosystem.

Enter the battlefield with the mighty Odin, a God-Tier NFT and watch him crush your enemies as he accompanies your deck of land, ranged and mounted warriors, leading them to victory.

Own a God Tier but don’t have time to play? Your most coveted characters will earn you passive rewards if you simply Stake them. And due to the limited nature of these in-game characters, their high demand opens up multiple opportunities for you. Rent it or lend your NFTs to other players through the in-game marketplace for zero fees, and earn $MYNT, the in-game token for simply owning the collectibles. There are no fees deducted, so you keep 100% of what you make.





Now here is where it gets tricky. These God-Tier NFTs are ERC-721 tokens on the Polygon/Matic network with a limited supply of 3420. With this low supply, one easiest way to lay your hands on them is during the pre-sale if you are Whitelisted. The WL INO will be on March 28th 2022.

Whitelist (WL) is an equivalent of an early access pass offered by PolyGod to take part in the exclusive pre-sale where the limited NFTs will be available to mint, with a maximum mint capacity of up to 3 per Whitelist, at a discounted price of $249.

The remaining God-Tiers, if any remain, will be listed on public sale after the whitelist period, for the price of 299$. So it is highly recommended to get a whitelist spot if you are waiting to mint them.

Getting whitelisted requires a bit of luck and a bit of work. But don’t sweat, the Polygod community on Discord and Telegram is hosting a range of giveaways and hosting contests for users to get the WL. Head over to the Discord server and take part in the giveaways if you are feeling lucky today.

To sign up for the website whitelist, visit https://polygod.io/nft to claim your spot in one of the most anticipated play to earn games of 2022.

