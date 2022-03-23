Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product Type (Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostic) Forecast-2026

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at $1,271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $2,404 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Infectious diseases in animals can lead to fatalities if left untreated for long period. Therefore, early diagnosis plays a major role in treatment of animals suffering from these diseases. Furthermore, procedures and tests which are performed to detect the presence of infectious disease is called veterinary diagnosis.

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market size is studied on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and others. By application, it is classified into dogs, cats, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S, Canada, and Mexico) and Europe (Germany, France, Italy, the UK and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

• The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative product types facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

The key players operating are Biomérieux SA, HESKA Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., ID.Vet, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Virbac, and Zoetis.

