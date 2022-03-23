Cosmetic Dyes Market Expected To Reach USD 397.3 Million By 2026

Cosmetic Dyes Market

The development of fashion industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population is propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cosmetic Dyes Market is forecasted to reach USD 397.3 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cosmetic dyes are colors used for various beauty products such as in lipsticks, foundation, concealers, bronzers, and eye shadow, among others. The demand for cosmetic dyes all around the world, along with competent and superior features of cosmetics is enhancing the market growth of cosmetic dyes. The sudden change in lifestyles, along with a change in fashion trends, will drive the market for cosmetic dyes in the forecast period. The cosmetic dyes come under cosmetic colorant. The cosmetic dye industries are utilizing the ideal combination of secondary resources and ancient household methodology, along with an indispensable blend of basic insights.

The market for cosmetic dyes is influenced by the rising demand for beauty and skincare products, the evolution of harmful chemical-free cosmetics required by beauty industries, and development of cosmetic industries, which require large amount of cosmetic dyes.

The above-mentioned factors are creating opportunities for the market growth while factors such as negative effects of cosmetic dyes pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the cosmetic dye market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of cosmetic dyes.

The demography of Asia Pacific has been moving towards the young population, and the purchasing power of this young population is also rising. Most of the developing countries are looking at China, Japan, and India as the global market. These countries consists of over 40% population across the globe and application of cosmetic dyes in this region will grow with a very high rate.

• Hair color held a market share of 29.6% in the year 2018. Hair coloring is nowadays done in order to restore original hair color, to highlight the particular quantity of hair to make it more appealing. The elderly population are also using hair color for hair dyeing.

• Facial makeup market is expected to observe a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period because of the demand for beauty correcting creams, are increasing. The rising consumption of BB and CC creams has enhanced the market for facial makeup.

• Synthetic dyes held the largest market share of 56.8% in the year 2018. Synthetic dyes are developed from petroleum oil or coal tar derivatives. These are cheap, makes the color of lipsticks and nail paints luxurious, and are easily available. These dyes are harmful to the skin as well as for the environment.

• Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the second-highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the cosmetic dyes market. Cosmetic production and cosmetic dyes have shifted from North America to Asia.

• Key participants Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Clariant, Dystar Group, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Neelikon, Koel Colours, Chromatech, Goldmann group, Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs, and Pylam, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cosmetic Dyes market on the basis of type, solubility, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Natural Dyes

• Synthetic Dyes

Solubility Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Water Based

• Solvent Based

• Oil Based

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Facial Makeup

• Hair Color

• Eye Makeup

• Lip Products

• Nail Products

• Toiletries

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o UK

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

