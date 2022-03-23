Precision Farming Market 2022 Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Forecast to 2028

Precision Farming Market

Precision farming refers to the use of a series of tools and strategies that enable farmers to optimize and enhance soil quality and productivity.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data have recently published a new report titled Global Precision Farming Market Forecast to 2028 to its ever-expanding repository that offers a panoramic view of the Precision Farming market through an in-depth study of key features such as CAGR, technological advancements, strategic initiatives undertaken by the key market players, historical and estimated market data, and current and emerging trends. The market report has been formulated through extensive statistical analysis and research to provide important data to help readers, clients, stakeholders, investors, and businesses current market scenario and capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report offers critical insights about the market share, market size, revenue growth, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, opportunities in each major region, and overall industry overview.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Ag Leader Technology

• AgJunction, Inc.

• CropMetrics LLC

• Trimble, Inc.

• AGCO Corporation

• Raven Industries Inc.

• Deere & Company

• Taranis

• The Climate Corporation

• Topcon Positioning Systems

• Hexagon Agriculture

• Autonomous Tractor Corporation

• CropX Technologies

Emerging trends such as rapid digitization, increasing incorporation of IoT, smart agriculture, rising focus on sustainability, growing use of drones to survey and improve the productivity of the farms, and production of eco-friendly food items and products have significantly impacted the global agriculture industry over the last few years. Rapid advancements in robotics and increasing deployment of smart farming equipment to streamline farm workflow and enhance yield are some other factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

Over the recent past, deployment of in-field sensors and yield monitoring technologies have helped farmers determine best time for spraying, irrigating, and predict farm yields accurately. This has helped them increase the farm and livestock output to cater to the growing global demand for food. Rapidly rising population across the globe has significantly bolstered the demand for food and food products with more and more consumers focusing on organic foods, plant-based meat products, transparency in supply chain, and sustainable packaging. These key factors have been contributing to the revenue growth and are expected to continue to do so going ahead.

The report further offers complete value chain analysis along with analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on the global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro and micro economic factors. The report further offers a full coverage of the companies’ data including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, and financial standing, among others. The report also focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, and product launches by key companies and discusses in detail their lucrative initiatives in key regions of the globe.

Regional Analysis of the Precision Farming Market:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Global Precision Farming Market Research Report:

• Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

• Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through study of the promising segments

• Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Precision Farming market

• Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

For this report, the global precision farming market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Hardware

o Automation & Control Systems

o Sensing Devices

o Antennas & Access Points

• Software

o Web-based

o Cloud-based

• Services

o System Integration & Consulting

o Maintenance & Support

o Managed Services

o Assisted Professional Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Guidance Technology

o GPS/GNSS-Based Guidance Technology

o GIS-based Guidance Technology

• Remote Sensing Technology

o Handheld or Ground-based Sensing

o Satellite or Aerial Sensing

• Variable Rate Technology

o Map-based VRT

o Sensor-based VRT

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Yield Monitoring

• Field Mapping

• Crop Scouting

• Weather Tracking & Forecasting

• Variable Rate Application

• Inventory Management

• Financial Management

• Others

