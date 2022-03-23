Hair Color Spray Market 2021 Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2026

Allied Market Research Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair color spray market was estimated at $291.90 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $481.60 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Innovative product offerings facilitated by the manufacturers and increase in number of beauty-conscious customers drive the growth of the global hair color spray market. On the other hand, several ill-effects of using of hair straighteners impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in number of beauty-conscious male customers is anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

Over the past couple of decades, there has been rise in concerns over the hair density, hair fall as well as the quality of hair that needs to be maintained frequently among the customers. This boosts the demand for various hair care as well as hair styling products such as shampoos, conditioners, and others. Hair color spray is one such hair care product that has been experiencing similar kind of demand from the target customers. Hair color spray, which is being formulated with essential oil and lipids, helps in nourishing and strengthening of one’s hair.

Some of the key manufacturers in the global hair color spray market, have been strategizing on the inclusion of natural ingredients in their products owing to rise in demand for natural cosmetic products among the target customers,. For instance, Jerome Russell brand has been promoting and selling its hair color spray products to be natural among the target customers. The natural hair color spray product turns out be an influential factor during the hair color spray market forecast period. Among the product type synthetic format incurs higher hair color spray market demand.

The synthetic segment to rule the roost by 2026-

Based on nature, the synthetic segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The organic segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% by the end of 2026. The natural segment is also studied in the market report.

The offline segment to maintain the lion’s share till 2026-

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance from 2019 to 2026. At the same time, the online segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% through 2026.

Europe to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, Europe generated the highest share, garnering more than one-third of the global market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.9% by 2026. The other two regions analyzed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global hair color spray market report include Estee Lauder Company, Coty Inc., Unilever, Henkel, Amka Products (Pty) Ltd., Kenra Professional, L’Oréal, Punky International, Inc., John Paul Mitchell Systems, and Revlon, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

