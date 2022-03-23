Utah Now Has Trigger Finger Release with UltraGuideTFR™ and Real-time Ultrasound Guidance through in2it Medical
PLEASANT GROVE, UT, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IN2IT MEDICAL is the first in Utah to offer trigger finger release (TFR) using real-time ultrasound guidance with Sonex Health’s UltraGuideTFR as part of its treatment plan for patients suffering from trigger finger, also known as stenosis tenosynovitis.
Dr. Craig Chappell is a nationally renowned, triple-board certified physician who specializes in musculoskeletal ultrasound
UltraGuideTFR is a hand-held device developed by physicians formerly of the Mayo Clinic. It is designed to be used with real-time ultrasound guidance, enabling the physician to perform the procedure through a small incision which can typically be closed with an adhesive strip or bandage instead of sutures.1 This less-disruptive technique can be performed in an outpatient setting using local anesthesia and has been associated with reduced pain and rapid recovery.1-3 Most patients are able to return to work and normal activities faster than those who undergo traditional TFR surgery.3
“This is an exciting option for patients who suffer from trigger finger and are looking for relief through a less-invasive approach,” said Dr. Craig Chappell. “Trigger finger can be a very difficult condition for patients, especially those who rely on their hands for their livelihoods. That’s why we’re pleased to offer UltraGuideTFR with real-time ultrasound guidance. It enables patients to more quickly get back to their daily activities.”
In addition to trigger finger release, IN2IT MEDICAL also offers carpal tunnel release (CTR) with real-time ultrasound guidance using Sonex Health’s UltraGuideCTR. As with trigger finger, this approach offers quick healing and a shorter recovery time versus traditional CTR surgery.
Trigger finger affects almost 9 million Americans and results in 350,000 surgeries every year. Traditional TFR procedures can remedy the condition but may result in large and sometimes painful scars, ongoing pain, and a long recovery.
An estimated 13 million adults in the United States4 suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), a nerve disorder that causes numbness, tingling, and pain in the hands and fingers. Left untreated, CTS can cause long-term damage and debilitation. It has been estimated that more than 2.7 million CTS patients are indicated for carpal tunnel release surgery5, yet only 580,000 procedures are performed each year6. The most common reasons for declining CTR surgery are fear of the surgery and concerns about recovery time.7,8
Advantages of TFR with ultrasound guidance:1-3
- Performed in an office or a procedure room
- Can be performed using local anesthesia
- Immediate resolution of trigger finger mechanical symptoms
- No reported infection, vascular injury, or nerve injury
- Faster return to normal activities versus open TFR
in2it Medical was founded in 2015 by Dr. Craig Chappell, who is triple-board certified and specializes in musculoskeletal ultrasound. His skills allow for greater precision in diagnostics and treatment. Dr. Chappell and the physicians at in2it Medical are known for less-invasive treatment options for various orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions.
