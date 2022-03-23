Database Monitoring Software Market to Grow at 11.0% CAGR during 2021-2028; Diversifying IT Infrastructures and Accurate Problem Resolution to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies in the Database Monitoring Software Market are SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (Texas, U.S.), Heroix Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.), eG Innovations (New Jersey, U.S.), Quest Software Inc. (California, U.S.), VirtualMetric (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Red Gate Software Ltd (Cambridge, U.K.), Sematext Group (New York, U.S.), Nagios Enterprises, LLC (Minnesota, U.S.), PAESSLER AG (Nuremberg, Germany), dbWatch AS (Oslo, Norway)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Database Monitoring Software Market size was USD 1.25 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.38 billion in 2021 to USD 2.86 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.0% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Database Monitoring Software Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as the IT infrastructures becoming more diverse and fast & accurate problem resolution will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the accelerating landscape of database infrastructures will boost the market growth.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/database-monitoring-software-market-106413

Companies Operating in Database Monitoring Software Market Report:

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (Texas, U.S.)

Heroix Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

eG Innovations (New Jersey, U.S.)

Quest Software Inc. (California, U.S.)

VirtualMetric (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Red Gate Software Ltd (Cambridge, U.K.)

Sematext Group (New York, U.S.)

Nagios Enterprises, LLC (Minnesota, U.S.)

PAESSLER AG (Nuremberg, Germany)

dbWatch AS (Oslo, Norway)

Database Monitoring Software Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 11.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 2.86 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.25 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Enterprise size, Deployment, By end user Database Monitoring Software Market Growth Drivers Larger Amount of Data Generated by End Use Industries to Bolster Growth North America to Hold Largest Market Share due to Early Technology Adoption New Product Launched & Rising R&D Activities to Bolster Market Growth





Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/database-monitoring-software-market-106413

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 to Cause Stagnant Growth to the Market due to Limited Awareness

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic supplemented a majority of the workforce to work from home, limited budget constraints deemed the database monitoring software sector to fall to a drastic low. Higher demand for the technology was extracted from health care, transportation, and logistics, while sectors like retail, energy and hospitality witnessed a decrease in demand. However, as the pandemic looms on, software firms are expected to tag strong profit margins with a high recurring nature. This is expected to show positive growth for the market post-pandemic period.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/database-monitoring-software-market-106413

Segments

By component, the market can be divided into software and services.

On the basis of deployment, the market can be broken down into cloud/SaaS and on premises.

With respect to enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs.

By end user, the market can be segregated into Banks and financial institutes, healthcare, government, IT and telecom, retail, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage

The report for database monitoring software market contains valuable insights by providing a snapshot into the industry’s latest developments and the upcoming market trends. The report also contains pivotal factors such as leading players, deployment mode, end user, and application. Additionally, the factors that are expected to push the market towards a positive/negative impact are noted.

Drivers & Restraints

Larger Amount of Data Generated by End Use Industries to Bolster Growth

Factors such as regular users of the Internet of Things (IoT) and other connectivity technologies have led to a huge amount of generated data by various industries. Additionally, the introduction of customer-interface applications and rising deployment of cloud computing technologies will lead to a boost in the database monitoring software market growth during the forecast period. Also, services such as database performance, connectivity, and enhanced security will fuel the market growth.

However, increasing laws and regulations associated with software development tools will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Largest Market Share due to Early Technology Adoption

North America will witness a substantial database monitoring software market share during the forecast period due to the presence of dominant players in the region and early adoption activities.

Asia Pacific will occupy a considerable market share due to changing industry outlook in terms of digital transformation among prominent organizations in the region and the rising adoption of open-source software and tools.

The regions of the Middle East and Africa and South America are on the tipping point of digital transformation measures. These factors will lead to stable growth of the market during the forecast period.

Quick Buy - Database Monitoring Software Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106413

Competitive Landscape

New Product Launched & Rising R&D Activities to Bolster Market Growth

The market for database monitoring software is highly shattered in a bid for acquiring new consumers. The dominant players are often striving for wider product deployments, rising product adoption, and investing heavily in their research and development departments respectively. For example, in August 2021, Datadog, Inc. announced the availability of their Database Monitoring (DBM) tool to engineers and database administrators for providing quick access to issues that often come up due to slow-running database queries. Others are focused on employing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and collaborations in order to capture a larger piece of the market.

Industry Development

February 2020: SentryOne announced the availability of the SentryOne Portal for providing convenient web access to Azure SQL Database monitoring data and Microsoft SQL Server. This access is meant for providing developers, DBAs, and IT senior professionals monitor the status of mission-critical cloud or on-premises data.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Database Monitoring Software Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Database Monitoring Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Software Services By Deployment (Value) Cloud/SaaS On Premises By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprises SMEs By End User (Value) Banks and Financial Institutes Healthcare Government IT and Telecom Retail Others (Airlines, Education, etc.) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific North America Database Monitoring Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Software Services By Deployment (Value) Cloud/SaaS On Premises By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprises SMEs By End User (Value) Banks and Financial Institutes Healthcare Government IT and Telecom Retail Others (Airlines, Education, etc.) By Country (Value) United States By End User Canada By End User Mexico By End User South America Database Monitoring Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Software Services By Deployment (Value) Cloud/SaaS On Premises By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprises SMEs By End User (Value) Banks and Financial Institutes Healthcare Government IT and Telecom Retail Others (Airlines, Education, etc.) By Country (Value) Brazil By End User Argentina By End User



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/database-monitoring-software-market-106413

Have a Look at Related Research:

Beacon Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Platform / Software Development Kit (SDK)), By Connectivity Type (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, Hybrid and Others), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By End-use (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Fiber Optics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Telecommunication, Smart Cities, Power Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Automation and Control, Renewable Energy, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Software Defined Data Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Type (Software Defined Compute, Software Defined Networking, Software Defined Storage, and Others), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Industry (IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Disaster Management and Risk Reduction, Public Safety and Medicine Delivery, Surveying, Climate Change Adaptation, and Others), By End-User (Defense and Internal Security, Retail & Logistics, Government, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Infrastructure & Urban Development, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

United States Property Management Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By End-User (Property Managers, Housing Associations, Real Estate Agents and Others), and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights