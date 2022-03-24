DEI Strategist & HR Consultant Arquella Hargrove to speak on Leveraging Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, Rice University
Leveraging Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to advance the mission, Arquella Hargrove to speak on important topics for Boards looking to enhance DEI practices.
Boards are critical to the success of nonprofit organizations”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glasscock School of Continuing Studies on the Rice University campus will be hosting the Best Boards 2022 INNOVATIVE LEADERSHIP conference March 24th, 2022. With many community thought leaders and executives present -- speakers selected -- Arquella Hargrove, one among them, will present enriching programs anticipating good discussion about how boards can innovate and lead more effectively. “Boards are critical to the success of nonprofit organizations,” says Hargrove and sessions will be led by expert speakers with extensive backgrounds in the nonprofit arena. Attendees and board chairs will gain insight from speakers and key learnings to apply within their organization, Mrs. Hargrove will be contributing to the fiber of conversations regarding “leveraging diversity, equity and inclusion, to advance the mission.”
— Arquella Hargrove, CEO, Epic Collaborative Advisors
As the founding partner of Epic Collaborative Advisors and Alchemy Consulting Group, Mrs. Hargrove provides meaningful insights for board members and directors to learn how to leverage DEI concepts and to advance a nonprofit’s mission. The goal is to have a culture where the organization makes a greater impact ensuring that employees feel valued, included, and empowered to succeed. During her engaging and interactive session, Mrs. Hargrove will teach leaders how to gain a deeper understanding of how taking a strategic approach to strengthening or starting DEI practices will yield a more committed and productive workforce leading to a more successful organization.
With over 30+ years of experience in HR Management, Arquella has built a great understanding of what is needed to hire an excellent performing diverse team of talent that aligns with the wants and needs of an organization. Studies show that more diverse companies do better than ones with less emphasis on diversity at an operational level. Arquella understands that for most companies, finding the right candidates to add as a cultural add-on can be a challenge. She went on to say a helpful tip to recruiting new talent might be readily available through existing staff, stating: “Make sure that you are tapping into all employees that exist within your organization that may be able to refer potential candidates.” With inclusion & representation, Employees will be inclined to help their organization find what is sought after for growth — This is a key to success long term in today's marketplace.
About Arquella Hargrove: Arquella Hargrove is an American DEI/HR consultant and the CEO of Epic Collaborative Advisors — An organization that focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion for top private and public sector organizations across North America. As founder of ECA, Arquella has found that many organizations in today's marketplace find it to be difficult to build productive diverse teams. Hargrove wants you to know that within diversity, equity, and inclusion, companies are able to unlock new levels of productivity and morale within their organization. We sat down with Arquella to learn more about Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and more specifically Hybrid Teams and how you can develop one to take your company to the next level www.epiccollaborativeadvisors.com.
