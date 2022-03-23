Undervalued Stock; Record Revenues; Gourmet Snack Food Company; New Products; Global Diversified Stock Symbol: $GDMK
ISLAND PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Undervalued Stock with Record Revenues; Gourmet Snack Food Company with Multiple New Products, $5 Million Funding Agreement: Global Diversified (Stock Symbol: GDMK)
— Paul Adler, President & CEO of GDMK
Premium Snack Food Supplier with Expanding Global Marketing Presence.
New Product Lines for the Thriving Nutraceutical Wellness Market.
YTD Revenue Up 68% with Gross Profit Margin Improved to 40.5% in 2021 Compared to 37.7% in 2020.
Supplement Launch of Three New SKU's Plus Infrastructure Build.
Closing of $5 Million Common Stock Purchase to Support Ongoing Growth.
New Supplement Launch Under EzLyv Brand in Gummy Form.
New Options to Accept Cryptocurrencies on Established e-Commerce Site.
Revenue Increased 60.5% Over Prior-Year Level
Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC:GDMK), reported results today for its fiscal year ended December 31st, 2021.
Financial highlights for the full year ended December 31st, 2021, compared to the full year ended December 31st, 2020, were as follows:
• Revenue increased to $2,665,017 in 2021 compared to $1,660,726 in 2020, an increase of 60.5%.
• Gross profit margin was 38.9% in 2021 compared to 39.1% in 2020.
• The net loss of $1,213,879 for the year ended December 31st, 2021, includes non-cash stock-based compensation of $1,121,592 expense paid to consultants and employees, compared to one-time non-operating stock-based compensation of $26,020,400 relating to the issuance of super-voting preferred stock to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and $168,529 in stock-based compensation to consultants during 2020. Excluding those charges, the Company’s Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) was a loss of $92,287 for the 2021 period compared to a net profit of $33,868 in 2020, or a decrease of $126,155.
Operational Achievements in 2021
• Launched with a major national club store in the Northeast in the first quarter.
• Entered nutraceutical segment and launched three new SKUs in a gummy form.
• Reduced our dependence on invoice factoring.
Paul Adler, Chairman, and CEO stated, “Our ability to deliver record results year after year has demonstrated that we can operate efficiently, as well as significantly grow our revenues to record levels, even during a difficult operating environment. Despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, we were able to achieve record revenue growth in 2021, with steady gross margins.
During 2021, we invested in infrastructure by hiring a top-notch executive to a newly formed Director of Operations position. Additionally, we were impacted by the worldwide supply chain issues, which resulted in the tripling of our shipping and logistics cost. These additional costs impacted our profitability.
However, our strong inventory management systems helped mitigate the impact of these additional costs. In 2022 we expect to leverage our overhead and have signed an agreement with a larger and more efficient warehouse, which will enable us to handle more containers than we were previously constrained from doing in our previous location.
Mr. Adler further stated, “This is just the early stages of our planned future growth. We have built a strong foundation and plan to take our growth to the next level. We look forward to further achievements in 2022.”
About GDMK:
Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK) operates as a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada, and Europe. GDMK offers Italian Wafers, Italian Filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, Shelf Stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. GDMK sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers and food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segments.
GDMK has an attractive share structure with only about 14 million OS and the company is very diligent about keeping its financial reporting status current with all required filings.
Closing of $5 Million Common Stock Purchase Transaction with Williamsburg Venture Holdings, LLC
On November 9th GDMK announced that it has closed the transaction in accordance with Common Stock Purchase Agreement it entered with Williamsburg Venture Holdings, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company. The Purchase Agreement provides that Williamsburg Venture Holdings is committed to purchase GDMK Ordinary Shares with an aggregate offering price of up to $5,000,000 from time to time during the Commitment Period, which starts on the date of the filing of the registration statement covering the resale of securities issued under the Purchase Agreement, and shall terminate on the 12 months anniversary of the filing of such initial registration statement and terms as specified in the agreement. GDMK intends to use net proceeds from this transaction for the expansion and acquisitions and other general purposes.
Paul Adler, President & CEO of Global Diversified Marketing Group, commented: "We believe this transaction will enable us to execute on our expansion plans and will help us implement our acquisition strategy as well as enhance our growth demand."
Supplement Launch Under EzLyv Brand in Gummy Form with Consumer Pleasing SKUs; Apple Cider Vinegar, Collagen & Mushroom Complex
On October 28th GDMK unveiled its brand and new SKUs that went live via the company’s ezlyv.com website. GDMK will market its SKUs in the rapid growth nutraceutical supplements category. These new SKUs of the GDMK product lines with a twist hold the potential to attract and serve a wider customer base interested in optimizing health and wellness through high quality gummy supplements which are very desirable as they are easier to take and regarded as a treat snack.
Collagen is known to be the most abundant protein in the human body, found in bones, muscles, skin and hair. The new GDMK collagen gummies have one of the highest potencies for keeping skin from sagging and aid in maintaining healthy hair, plus many other positive properties. GDMK Mushroom Complex gummies help keep increased energy, improved muscle recovery, immune and cognitive support. Apple Cider Vinegar gummies contain 1000 mg of mother derived apple cider vinegar which aides with calming acid reflux, curbs hunger cravings and boosts immunity by promoting healthy bacteria in the gut. GDMK gummies are better tasting, convenient and easy to incorporate into your daily routine. The new GDMK slogan speaks for itself: “Vitamins for Easy Living.”
The global nutraceutical market today has an estimated value of $117 billion USD. The development of more personalized and customizable products has recently gained high popularity. Some of the strategies within the nutraceutical industry involve finding new innovative approaches, verifying health claims of the products and ongoing market research. Consumers are looking to follow healthy lifestyles and obtain key nutrition to help control serious diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and also obesity. The United States, European Union and India are currently the largest nutraceuticals markets in the world.
Paul Adler, President & CEO of GDMK, stated: “Being able to diversify our CPG product lines and enter the high growth nutraceutical market is an exciting step for our company to further fuel our business growth. This represents an opportunity to deliver a new product line that is in great and growing demand.”
GDMK Integrates Acceptance of Cryptocurrencies on 360WORLDSNACKS.COM
On August 31st GDMK announced a milestone step in enhancing its sales process by integrating acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a new payment option on the company’s established 360worldsnacks.com site. In today’s evolving marketplace modern consumers appreciate the most versatile options to exercise their purchasing power. Allowing the use of cryptocurrencies will afford customers a new, more flexible, and innovative way to order from the extensive GDMK line of well-loved snack treats for every occasion.
GDMK management believes the more tools they give consumers, the better interaction and acceptance they will have while shopping. GDMK will also review an integration where consumers would be able to choose earning their rewards in cryptocurrency or via a discount on their order. By giving GDMK customers an option to earn crypto rewards on the items they already love, there is every reason to expect that this benefit will motivate their loyalty and interaction with the company as well as encourage a higher level of patronage from existing and new customers.
For more information on Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (GDMK) visit the company’s website at: https://www.360worldsnacks.com.
