Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market has the potential to grow by $13,532.5 Million during 2031

commercial premises such as restaurants, offices, hospitals, research labs, and educational institutes, among others are the second largest consumers of water treatment systems globally. The hospitality industry comprising hotels and restaurants focuses on purified, bacteria-free water to maintain the quality of their services. Hospitals need point-of-entry water treatment systems to ensure that hospital water does not pose a serious threat to patients. These premises contribute significantly towards the point-of-entry water treatment systems market growth.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market by Product Type, Application, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market size is expected to reach $13,532.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Water contamination has become a matter of serious concern globally. Contaminated water causes diseases such as gastrointestinal illness, neurological disorders, and reproductive problems. According to World Health Organization, each year, diarrhea alone causes more than 2.2 million deaths globally. Water received by citizens at their residences contains bacteria, viruses, parasitic protozoa, although it has been already treated at public water plants. This water contains impurities that causes serious health problems if ingested into human body. Therefore, all feed water needs to pass through whole house water treatment systems before it is distributed through the water plumbing in homes.

In the industrial sector, the food and beverage, paper, and pharmaceutical premises use point-of-entry water treatment systems as per their applicability. Water purification is an essential requirement in the food & beverages industry as drinking water is often a fundamental ingredient of products in this industry. Pharmaceutical companies maintain the highest quality of water in stipulation with government regulations. Industrial customers often require water purification systems to treat seawater so that it is suitable for application. Therefore, the rise in demand from the various industries is expected to drive the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market in the forthcoming future.

According to the point-of-entry water treatment systems market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into water softening, filtration, reverse osmosis, disinfection, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. On the basis of end use, the market is divided into hotel, commercial, household, hospital, academic, and others.

On the basis of region, the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

On the basis of product type, the water softening segment dominated the market, garnering around 38.5% of the point-of-entry water treatment systems market share in 2020. Water softeners are gaining increased demand from customers due to the growing hardness content in the water. In the industrial sector, water softeners find use in refineries, power plants, cooling towers, and food processing to avoid white scales on plumbing fixtures.

On the basis on application, the industrial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the surging demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries. The food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries need large-scale water treatment systems to comply with government regulations. In addition, disinfection is dominant in the pharmaceutical industry, as this industry requires water to be free from chlorine and have residual effect to prevent contamination during the supply.

On the basis of end use, the hotel segment dominated the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market in 2020. This is attributed to the extensive demand for the POE water treatment systems across the hotel industry for providing healthy and contamination-free water to the customers.

Asia-Pacific was the leading point-of-entry water treatment systems market in 2020. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have increased the level of water pollution in the Asian countries. In addition, insufficient water treatment infrastructures at municipal water treatment facilities have prompted the sale of household water treatment devices, especially point-of-entry systems in countries such as China and India.

“The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global point-of-entry water treatment systems industry as major end-use industries were closed during the lockdown period. This negatively impacted the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market. However, the demand for the POE water treatment systems increased among the residential sector as people were forced to stay at home during lockdown and the consumer became more health conscious.”

Key players operating in the point-of-entry water treatment systems market are The DOW Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Pentair PLC, Best Water Technology (BWT) AG, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Culligan International, General Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Product launch and innovation are the primary strategies adopted by players to increase market share.

Key Findings of Study:

The water softening segment dominated the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market in 2020, and is expected to reach $5,135.0 million by 2031.

On the basis of application, the industrial segment is noticed to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The hotel segment accounted for the 30.4% of the total market share in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of nearly 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. accounted for 15.5% of the market share in the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market in 2020.

