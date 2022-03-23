Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 11th and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11th and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:04 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. While on the scene, officers were notified that an adult male was being treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.