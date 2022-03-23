North America Speech Analytics Market 2022 | Emerging Trends and Global Demand

AMR Logo

The market for speech analytics in North America is highly competitive owing to the presence of major players in the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high penetration rate in healthcare, media & entertainment, government, defense, and aerospace applications is driving the North America speech analytics market. However, time-consuming processes and a lack of awareness are hindering the growth of the market.

Real-time speech analytics and the increasing need for cloud analytics are creating better opportunities in the market.

The North America speech analytics market is segmented based on solutions and country. On the basis of solutions, the market is further classified into phonetic, phrase recognition, LVCSR, detection analysis, speech analytics software, indexing, speech engine, risk & compliance management, and CEM. The countries, such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico would experience tremendous growth.

The prominent companies operating in the market are Nice Systems Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., Callminer, Nexidia Inc., and HP Autonomy. They have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

• The North America speech analytics market is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

