Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2600 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, March 21, 2022, in the 2600 Block of 15th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

