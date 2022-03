Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3300 Block of 12th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the 3300 block of 12th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:37 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, in the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 18 year-old Dmaree Miller, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 18 year-old Devon Edwards, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

