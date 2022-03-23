Event Notice: Join us for an Event to Celebrate Youth Sports this Weekend at White Oak

MARYLAND, March 23 - ROCKVILLE, Md., March 22, 2022—Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Hans Riemer, in partnership with the County’s Department of Recreation, invite residents for a fun, indoor, sports-filled event this Sunday, March 27 from 1:30-4 p.m. at the White Oak Community Recreation Center. In celebration of a special appropriation to fund sports programs that are popular with girls in the County and Bill 6-22 which will establish a Montgomery County Sports Commission to enhance youth sports opportunities, Council President Albornoz and Councilmember Riemer, who are leading these legislative efforts, are co-hosting this event with the goal to share the joy of sports with the community. As part of the Councilmembers’ efforts to help provide and promote opportunities for sports programs for girls and those who identify as girls, the event, titled “HERtime2shine,” will include sports workshops, activities and games like volleyball, futsal and speed and agility for children of all ages and abilities. There will also be demonstrations of the different sports by local coaches and staff, games for all ages, giveaways, healthy snacks and more. Council President Albornoz, Councilmember Riemer and Montgomery County Recreation Director Robin Riley will host the kickoff beginning at 1:30 p.m. The event will take place at the White Oak Community Recreation Center, located at 1700 April Lane, Silver Spring, Md. 20904. Ample free parking is available and bus stops for Ride On FLASH Route 10 and Metrobuses Z6 and Z8. # # # More information: Recent reports conducted by Montgomery County’s Office of Legislative Oversight on youth sports participation in Montgomery County and gender equity in local sports programs confirmed the numerous benefits of sports participation for children and youth in social and emotional development and overall health and wellness. These reports also found that there is a wide discrepancy in sports participation in the County due to barriers to access, including social and economic factors as well as sexual orientation and gender identity. Gender disparities in sports begin when children are young, widen as they reach middle school, and widen even more dramatically during high school. Because of these disparities, many girls do not benefit from the improved health, social and life outcomes associated with sports participation. In addition, access to sports programming has also been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation, sponsored by Council President Albornoz and Councilmember Riemer, are important steps in helping reduce these disparities in youth sports participation in Montgomery County.