Rising Nashville Star Announces Radio Tour, Digital Album Release, as Latest Single “Confused” Continues Climb
Nashville recording artist KC Johns to make radio rounds in April & release new digital album as “Confused” continues racking up radio plays across the country
2022 promises to be a breakout year for KC, with new songs and videos already in the works”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country musician and Nashville recording artist KC Johns — one of the freshest, fast-rising stars to blaze a path up the Nashville music charts — will be making the radio rounds across several states in April, visiting a list of select Country radio stations as her latest single release, “Confused,” continues climbing charts and racking up radio plays across the country. The digital release of her vinyl album, Thunder, is now also set for April. Thunder includes this latest charting single, in addition to a slate of original music featuring Johns’ other breakthrough recordings like “Whiskey Break,” “No More Chances,” and the title track, “Thunder,” along with her dynamic renditions of Led Zepplin’s “Black Dog” and Pam Tillis’ “Maybe It Was Memphis.” The digital release of Thunder is also packed with plenty of prerelease-worthy content, delivering three brand new original digital releases and a very special bonus track, as Johns’ vocal magic breathes new life into a fan-favorite with her previously unreleased version of the Eagles’ classic, “Desperado.”
— Billy Smiley, Music City Collective
Since its release, “Confused” has made its way on to radio playlists in a growing list of markets across the country, cracked Nashville’s Music Row charts, and climbed well over 100 spots up the respected rungs of one of the industry’s most influential rankings. Johns is turning heads and making a name far beyond Nashville’s crowed streets of talented artists, garnering both domestic and international attention as she spent the last couple months turning heads from Nashville to Norway.
With deep roots in the Blues capital of the world, KC Johns grew up in Memphis, TN, where she was baptized in soul and fell hard for the stage and the spotlight. Discovering her stage legs at a young age, KC jumped feet-first into the business, performing everywhere from Dollywood — where she was featured in Dolly Parton’s “Christmas Coat of Many Colors”— to cruise ships around the world. After performing in ports throughout the Atlantic, the Caribbean, and everywhere in between, Johns made her way up the mainstream music ladder, opening for artists like Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Randy Houser, and Trailer Choir.
KC made a strong statement kicking off 2022 with the release of “Confused,” a musical ode to the conflicted feelings many people experience while holding relationships together. A fervent blend of determination, frustration and emotional vulnerability, “Confused” is Johns’ most recent collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated producer and songwriter Billy Smiley (WhiteHeart, Johnny Cash, and Petra). “Confused” is not the first chart-climbing success for Johns; her 2021 Christmas release, “Please Come for Christmas,” was released to domestic and international country radio and was the most-streamed Play MPE country song for the week of December 13, 2021, and her radio release of the “Whiskey Break” in October of 2021 made its way to the number one spot on top of South Africa’s Country music charts last fall.
“With Billy, I have met someone who seems to really understand the rawness and the restlessness in my soul, and that made a huge difference in recording ‘Confused,’” says KC of Smiley and this latest artistic endeavor. “We have so much fun in the studio working with some of the best musicians in Nashville.”
“When writing this song during the pandemic with Tim Angsten and Tim Baumgartner, these lyrics just flowed as we were discussing relationships and some of the tough times people were going through. Couples were faced with spending loads of time together during 2020 and 2021, which put lots of relationships to the test. ‘Confused’ is a song that we all felt everyone could relate to. The line, ‘Sitting on the kitchen floor, I hear you through the bedroom door, talking me down to your mother...’ puts you right in the moment of where one half of that couple is. I hope people are moved by the lyrics as much as we were moved while writing this song,” reflects KC.
Recorded at the legendary Sound Kitchen Studios in Franklin, TN, “Confused” proved the creative process was as revelatory as it was fun for KC and Billy. The end result is the most recent reflection of an artist who knows who she is, what she wants to say, and is continually finding the best way to say it. The music video for “Confused” recently premiered on Johns’ YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/kcjohnss) and is steadily adding to the thousands of views amassed in the first days of its release.
At the start of the year, Smiley projected that “2022 promises to be a breakout year for KC, with new songs and videos already in the works;” that sentiment has already proven to be profoundly prophetic.
In addition to April’s radio press tour and the digital album release of Thunder, KC will continue to pursue an aggressive touring and recording schedule throughout 2022, with stage shows, casinos, festivals, clubs, and international dates filling her touring calendar and new music planned for release in the coming months. Find the latest on KC Johns’ music, media, merchandise and tour dates at kcjohns.rocks
###
Music City Collective
KC Johns Music
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Confused - KC Johns (Official Music Video) (2022)