Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market is Conjectured to Grow Robustly, Reaching a Total Valuation of US $28.8 Bn by 2027

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in tyre production worldwide and rise in usage across the adhesive industry drive the global liquid synthetic rubber market. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. The lockdown hindered the manufacturing activities of tyres, adhesives, and automotive parts, which in turn, reduced the liquid synthetic rubber demand.

The global liquid synthetic rubber industry was pegged at $20.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $28.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The liquid synthetic rubber market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the liquid synthetic rubber market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the liquid synthetic rubber market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The tyre manufacturing segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths the global liquid synthetic rubber market, and is projected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the adhesives segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In addition, the region dominated in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global liquid synthetic rubber market, due to rapid development of the manufacturing and construction sector across China, India, and Japan.

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the liquid synthetic rubber market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the liquid synthetic rubber market

Some ruling enterprises in the global liquid synthetic rubber market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global liquid synthetic rubber industry include Evonik Industries, Synthomer PLC, H.B. Fuller, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Saudi Aramco, Efremov Synthetic Rubber, Sibur International GmbH, Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., and Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.

