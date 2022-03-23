PHILIPPINES, March 23 - Press Release March 23, 2022 Gatchalian calls for urgent execution of LPG Act; warns vs. LPG-fire related incidents Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to fast track the promulgation of the law regulating the domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) industry to ensure consumer protection against industry malpractices. In observance of the Fire Prevention Month, the re-electionist senator underscored the significance of RA 11592, which took 18 years and seven Congresses, in ensuring the removal of unsafe tanks from circulation with the objective of preventing LPG-fire related incidents. The law also institutionalizes the cylinder exchange and swapping program to allow consumers to purchase any LPG cylinder brand of their choice. "It has been five months since the signing of the Republic Act No. 11592, otherwise known as the LPG Industry Regulation Act, and we have yet to hear the release of the law's implementing rules and regulations (IRR)," said Gatchalian, principal author and sponsor of the measure. "Ngayong panahon ng tag-init, hindi maiiwasan ang anumang sunog o pagsabog dala ng depektibong tangke ng LPG kaya kailangang kailangan natin na pairalin ang ganitong batas upang mabigyan ng proteksyon ang publiko," he added. A total of 787 LPG-related fire incidents nationwide were recorded last year by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and six of which were caused by defective tanks. A similar incident took place last Feb. 20 in Sta. Cruz, Manila which claimed the lives of four persons. "Kung masisiguro natin na maayos at hindi depektibo o peke ang mga tangke ng LPG sa merkado, makakampante tayo na mababawasan o maiiwasan ang mga insidente ng mga pagsabog o pagliyab ng nagiging sanhi ng sunog at pagkasawi ng ilan," Gatchalian said. Under the law, the DOE together with the DTI and in consultation with concerned government agencies and stakeholders, including consumer groups, should promulgate the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) within 60 days from its effectivity. The IRR for the LPG Cylinder Exchange and Swapping Program and LPG Cylinder Improvement Program of the law, however, should be in place within six months from the signing of RA 11592. The LPG Cylinder Exchange and Swapping Program allows consumers to bring any brand of empty LPG cylinder to any retail outlet and use it to purchase another brand of LPG cylinder carried by the retail outlet. The LPG Cylinder Improvement Program, meanwhile, ensures the quality of all LPG cylinders in circulation to protect consumers. # # # ________________________________________ Gatchalian: Ipatupad ang LPG Act; iwasan ang sunog na sanhi ng depektibong LPG Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Energy (DOE) at Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na ipatupad sa lalong madaling panahon ang batas na maglalatag ng regulasyon sa industriya ng domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) upang matiyak ang proteksyon ng konsyumer laban sa mga tiwaling negosyante. Ang panawagan ng re-electionist na senador ay kasabay ng Fire Prevention Month na nagpapaalala ng agarang pagpapatupad ng RA 11592 o ang LPG Industry Regulation Act. Tinitiyak nito na maalis sa merkado ang mga depektibong tangke ng LPG upang maiwasan ang mga insidente ng mga sunog na may kinalaman sa LPG at maipatupad ang cylinder exchange and swapping program kung saan pinapayagan ang mga konsyumer na bumili ng anumang gusto nilang brand ng LPG kahit na ibang brand ang dala nilang tangke. "Limang buwan na ang nakalipas mula nang lagdaan ang LPG Act ngunit wala pa tayong naririnig tungkol sa implementing rules and regulations (IRR) nitong batas," ani Gatchalian, ang principal author at sponsor ng nasabing batas. Ayon sa datos ng Bureau of Fire Protection noong nakaraang taon, may kabuuang 787 na mga insidente ng sunog na sanhi ng LPG at anim dito ay dulot ng mga depektibong tangke. Ang pinakahuling insidente ay naganap noong Pebrero 20 sa Sta. Cruz, Manila na kumitil sa buhay ng apat na katao. "Kung masisiguro natin na maayos at hindi depektibo o peke ang mga tangke ng LPG sa merkado, makakampante tayo na mababawasan o maiiwasan ang mga insidente ng mga pagsabog o pagliyab na nagiging sanhi ng sunog at pagkasawi ng ilan," sabi ni Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng batas, kailangang magsagawa ang DOE at DTI ng konsultasyon sa mga kinauukulang ahensya ng gobyerno at mga stakeholder, kabilang ang mga consumer groups, at mailatag ang IRR sa loob ng 60 na araw magmula noong maging ganap itong batas. Pero ang IRR para sa LPG Cylinder Exchange and Swapping Program at LPG Cylinder Improvement Program ng naturang batas ay dapat maitatag sa loob ng anim na buwan mula noong mapirmahan ang RA 11592. Ang LPG Cylinder Exchange and Swapping Program ay nagpapahintulot sa mga konsyumer na makabili sa anumang retail outlet ng kanilang gustong brand ng LPG gamit ang anumang lumang tangke samantalang ang LPG Cylinder Improvement Program ay magtitiyak ng kalidad ng lahat ng LPG cylinders sa merkado upang maprotektahan ang mga mamimili. # # #