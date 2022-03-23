Grace period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes

MACAU, March 23 - As scheduled, the exchange period for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will end on 25 March 2022 (Friday). For the convenience of those registrants who have not yet conducted the note exchange, a grace period will be granted between 28 March 2022 and 1 April 2022 to allow for the exchange of their subscribed notes at their previously selected bank.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071, or browse our website.

The website for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes:

https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/winterolympic/terms_pt.html.