Silicon Metal Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Sluggish CAGR of 5.5% Through 2027 | Global Industry Growth

Silicon Metal Market Size

Rise in demand for aluminum silicon (Al-Si) alloys, versatility of silicones, and increase in usage in semiconductor applications drive the growth of the market

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for aluminum silicon (Al-Si) alloys, versatility of silicones, and increase in usage in semiconductor applications drive the growth of the global silicon metal market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. The production activities have been hampered due to imposed lockdown by many governments.

The global silicon metal market garnered $6.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $8.9 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The silicon metal market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the silicon metal market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the silicon metal market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. In addition, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Some ruling enterprises in the global silicon metal market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global silicon metal industry include Anyang Wanhua Metal Material Co. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Dow Inc., Henan ALOY New Material Co. Ltd., Ferroglobe PLC, Liasa, Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Mississippi Silicon LLC, and United Company RUSAL.

