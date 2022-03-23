Illinois Cannabis Training Center Announces Online Cannabis Education Program
Expanding its cannabis course offerings, ICTC has announced the launch of its online cannabis education program.
I’m most excited by the diverse subject matter experts who lead each course”UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois Cannabis Training Center, Inc. (ICTC) announced the launch of its online cannabis education program that will expand its cannabis course offerings by more than 40 hours.
— Grant Richardson, Vice President at ICTC
Topics covered include Cooking with Cannabis, Ideal Marijuana Grow Environments & Outcomes, Pest Remediation in Cannabis Cultivation, Cannabis Extraction & Processing Methods, CBD/Hemp Business and more.
The new courses are available online at The Online Cannabis School at ICTC through a partnership with Cannabis Hub powered by the Cleveland School of Cannabis. These online, self-paced courses will be valuable for working professionals by allowing them to further their cannabis knowledge on their own time when it is most convenient for them.
Want to learn more about online cannabis education? Register for our webinar “The Dos & Don’ts of Online Cannabis Education” on April 21, 2022 at 11 AM ET / 10 AM CT where you’ll meet the team behind The Online Cannabis School at ICTC. Click here to register.
Illinois Cannabis Training Center, Inc. (ICTC) was among the first state-approved responsible vendor training organizations in Illinois. Beginning in 2019, ICTC is on a mission to have a positive impact on the communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs. Their goal is to empower 100,000 individuals to access the opportunities and benefits created by cannabis legalization through immersive learning experiences.
ICTC now offers cannabis education in every major aspect of the cannabis industry. Online course access will help ICTC reach its goal in providing cannabis education for those across the state of Illinois and the midwest region. Lamar Richardson, Founder and CEO of Illinois Cannabis Training Center, says “ICTC is unique because of our commitment to advancing social equity. This partnership will allow us to provide more education. When paired with our bootcamps, networking nights, and cannabis hiring events we do every month, we are playing a real role to open up access to the career opportunities being created by cannabis legalization.”
In addition to state-approved training and online cannabis education, ICTC offers a number of programs and resources for professionals who want to become leaders in the cannabis industry. ICTC’s signature program is its Accelerated Dispensary Bootcamp, one-day in-person training that includes a guaranteed in-person hiring interview with a state-licensed cannabis dispensary.
“The launch of our online school is exciting for us as it expands the reach of our education to cover every major dimension of the cannabis industry. Our community has been eager to access additional education through ICTC and this partnership allows us to provide that. I’m most excited by the diverse subject matter experts who lead each course,” says Grant Richardson, Vice President at ICTC.
Kevin Greene, Co-Founder of the Cannabis Hub, shared “the cannabis industry has provided new opportunities, but at the same time we have so many gaps to fill in education and equity. The partnership with ICTC is such a benefit to the community of Illinois, and we are excited to have partnered with a team that is dedicated to equity in cannabis and beyond. “
About Cannabis Hub -
Cannabis Hub is an educational organization with a mission to bring cannabis knowledge to the world through self-paced online and live stream instruction. Our partnership with the Cleveland School of Cannabis, the Second State Approved school in the nation, allows us to provide a standard in education that is unmatched.
About Illinois Cannabis Training Center -
Illinois Cannabis Training Center provides education, events, and resources to cannabis industry professionals. As a state-approved training organization, ICTC works to empower individuals to access opportunities and benefits created by cannabis legalization.
For more information, contact Illinois Cannabis Training Center at info@icanntrain.com or (708) 632-4142.
