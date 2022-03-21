Submit Release
March 21 – March 26, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule ￼

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, March 21

8:50 a.m.    Speak at Diplomatic Conference on International Trade Relations Location:    UVU Sorenson Student Center, Grand Ballroom, Orem MEDIA ACCESS

11 a.m.       Meet with Incident Command team Location:    Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m.    Meet with legislative team Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Tuesday, March 22

12:05 p.m.  Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

2 p.m.         Meet with Art Laffer Location:    Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m.    Interview with Peterson Partners podcast Location:    Peterson Partners Studio, 2755 E. Cottonwood Parkway, Suite 400

6 p.m.         Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show  Location:    Virtual meeting      

Wednesday, March 23

10:15 a.m.  Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

1:45 p.m.    Meet with GoUtah Location:    Rampton Room

2:20 p.m.    Meet with Department of Environmental Quality Location:    Governor’s Office

3 p.m.         Attend emergency management training Location:    Utah State Capitol, Emergency Operations Center

4:30 p.m.    Speak at Inauguration for University of Utah President Taylor Randall Location:    Kingsbury Hall, 1395 President’s Circle, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, March 24

9 a.m.         Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

1:30 p.m.    Interview for Department of Financial Institutions executive director Location:    Virtual meeting

3 p.m.         Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

Friday, March 25

9 a.m.         Host energy leaders roundtable Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Saturday, March 26

12:15 p.m.  Speak at Show Up Unified Sports Basketball State Championship Location:    Dee Events Center, Swenson Gymnasium, Event Center Drive, Ogden MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, March 21

All day    State Government Leadership Foundation Trade Mission to Israel Location:    Israel

Tuesday, March 22

All day    State Government Leadership Foundation Trade Mission to Israel Location:    Israel

Wednesday, March 23

All day    State Government Leadership Foundation Trade Mission to Israel Location:    Israel

Thursday, March 24

All day    State Government Leadership Foundation Trade Mission to Israel Location:    Israel

Friday, March 25

All day    State Government Leadership Foundation Trade Mission to Israel Location:    Israel

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

