Shares extend gains on the rise of multiple sectors

VIETNAM, March 23 -

A PetroVietnam Gas worker operating equipment. The company shares gained 0.9 per cent Tuesday. — Photo pvgas.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese markets extended gains and ended higher on Tuesday, thanks largely to sharp rises in banking, securities, oil and fertiliser shares.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose 0.59 per cent to close the trading session at 1,503.78 points.

Nearly 948 million shares were traded on the southern exchange, worth VNĐ28.5 trillion (US$1.24 billion).

The 30 biggest stocks tracker VN30-Index climbed 0.71 per cent to 1,513.40 points.

Twenty-two stocks of the VN30 basket posted positive performance on Tuesday, while four slid and four ended flat.

Data compiled by financial news site cafef.vn showed that cash flow was moving into banking and securities stocks as there were many strong gainers such as Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Eximbank (EIB), Military Bank (MBB), VPBank (VPB), Techcombank (TCB), Tiên Phong Bank (TPB), Maritime Bank (MSB), Kiên Long Commercial Joint Stock Bank (KLB), Agribank (AGR), Việt Nam Bank For Industry & Trade Securities JSC (CTS), Military Bank Securities Company (MBS), and Việt Capital Inc (VCI).

Oil and gas stocks also rose with gainers PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PV Drilling or PVD), Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC (PVB) and PetroVietnam Construction Co JSC (PVC).

Fertiliser and coal groups outperformed with DAP - VINACHEM JSC (DDV), Lâm Thao Fertilisers And Chemicals JSC (LAS), Petro Viet Nam Cà Mau Fertiliser JSC (DCM) and Đức Giang Chemicals Group JSC (DGC) all rising.

Coal stocks outperformed with many notable gainers such as Vinacomin - Hà Tu Coal JSC (THT), Vinacomin - Vietbac Mining Industry Holding Corporation (MVB), and Vinacomin - DeoNai Coal JSC (TDN).

Steel stocks, after a few minutes of weakness in the morning, also suddenly gained strongly at the end of the session. Some stocks like Hoà Phát Group (HPG), Hoa Sen Group (HSG) and Nam Kim Group (NKG), all moved up.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index closed Tuesday at 461.35 points, up 0.67 per cent.

During the session, nearly 134.2 million shares were traded on the bourse, worth over VNĐ3.8 trillion. — VNS