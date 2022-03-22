Submit Release
Saskatchewan Announces Funding of $880,000 for Digital Literacy for Job Seekers

CANADA, March 22 - Released on March 22, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced an investment of $880,000 for the Digital Literacy for Job Seekers Initiative.  The funding supports individuals to develop the foundational digital skills they need to secure employment.

"As digital technology continues to transform every aspect of our lives and economy, having basic digital literacy skills is becoming increasingly important," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "The Digital Literacy for Job Seekers Initiative helps individuals with limited experience acquire the digital skills they need to enter and compete in our labour market." 

The Saskatchewan Growth Plan for 2020 to 2030 identifies technology as a catalyst for growth.  This initiative supports more Saskatchewan people to acquire the basic digital skills and knowledge they need to secure financial self-sufficiency and participate in the provincial economy.    

Job seekers will complete an assessment to determine their individualized learning needs and will be trained on: 

  • Basic digital literacy skills and use of digital devices; 
  • Developing skills to support job search efforts such as: 
    • Resume and cover letter writing; 
    • Developing a portfolio; and
    • On-line job search. 

The digital literacy program is funded through the Canada-Saskatchewan Labour Market Transfer Agreements.  To be eligible, individuals must be legally entitled to work in Saskatchewan, at least 16 years of age, unemployed or underemployed and seeking employment. 

For more information on the program and eligibility, contact SaskJobs Career Services directly at 1-833-613-0485 or careerservices@gov.sk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Robin Speer Immigration and Career Training Regina Phone: 306-519-5006 Email: robin.speer@gov.sk.ca

