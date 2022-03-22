Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,219 in the last 365 days.

Potash Sector Sets New Records in Production and Sales in 2021

CANADA, March 22 - Released on March 22, 2022

Strong Market Conditions Result In Decade-High Price Levels

The potash sector in Saskatchewan hit all-time record highs in 2021, with production reaching 14.2 million tonnes K2O and the value of sales hitting $7.6 billion.

"Saskatchewan continues to lead the world in the production of potash, which emits 50 per cent fewer emissions and is more sustainably produced here than in any jurisdiction in the world," Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said. "Over the past 15 years, the Saskatchewan potash sector has committed more than $30 billion of investment in mine expansions and new projects. It directly employs some 6,000 people and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands more."

  

In August 2021, BHP announced that it was completing the Jansen potash mine for a total investment of $12 billion, the single largest economic investment in Saskatchewan's history.

One of the objectives identified in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan is to increase the annual value of potash sales to $9 billion. With the strong performance of the potash sector, Saskatchewan is poised to achieve this objective well before 2030.

As the sole producer in Canada, the Saskatchewan potash sector typically accounts for about 30 per cent of world production, which comes from ten mines operated in the province by K+S Potash Canada, The Mosaic Company and Nutrien Ltd.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Robin Speer Energy and Resources Regina Phone: 306-519-5006 Email: robin.speer@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Potash Sector Sets New Records in Production and Sales in 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.