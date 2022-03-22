Governor Abbott Visits Jacksboro, Crockett To Meet With Local Officials, Communities Impacted By Tornadoes

TEXAS, March 22 - March 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today visited Jacksboro and Crockett, where he met with local officials from communities impacted by tornadoes that occurred overnight. The Governor issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes which will help jumpstart rebuilding efforts. Governor Abbott thanked local officials and emergency responders for helping Texans throughout the night and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring Jacksboro, Crockett, and other impacted communities have the necessary resources to assist in their recovery efforts.

"We are devastated by the tornadoes that have hit our Texas communities, but remain confident and steadfast in our ability to rebuild together," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to all emergency responders and members of the Jacksboro and Crockett communities who have come together to help both neighbors and strangers. As Texans, we have endured great storms before and have built back even stronger, and I have confidence in our ability to do so again."

Texans are encouraged to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent severe weather. This data is also needed to provide information to FEMA to determine the state's eligibility and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals. The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting: damage.tdem.texas.gov. Reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

During his remarks, the Governor noted that individuals in Jacksboro in need of shelter can visit the Twin Lakes Activity Center (1114 State Highway 59) for assistance. To drop off donations or volunteer, Texans in the Jacksboro community can visit the Jack County Fair Barn (1072 State Hwy 59). In Crockett, Governor Abbott said that local electricity providers and telecommunication providers are working around the clock to get power and communication services restored in the area. Texans in Crockett in need of shelter can visit the Crockett Civic Center (1100 Edmiston Dr).