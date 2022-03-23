Multiple-Count Indictment Returned in 2021 Death of Hardin County Deputy

SAVANNAH – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Clifton man in the September 2021 shooting death of a deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 26, 2021, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI agents began investigating the on-duty homicide of Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke. Deputy Locke was fatally wounded while responding to assist other deputies and officers during a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton. During the investigation, agents developed information that identified Todd Alan Stricklin as the individual responsible.

On March 21st, a Hardin County Grand Jury returned a 23-count indictment against Stricklin (DOB: 12/6/72), which include the following charges: First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder (five counts), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (five counts), Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault (six counts), Domestic Assault, Interference with an Emergency Call, Reckless Endangerment, and Evading Arrest.

Stricklin remains in custody at the Chester County Jail where he is being held without bond.

