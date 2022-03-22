When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 22, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 22, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Produce Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Farm Fresh Product LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Agriculture mixed mushrooms

Company Announcement

Farm Fresh Produce LLC of Vernon, CA, is recalling all of the 14.11 ounce packages of "TWA AGRICULTURE MIXED MUSHROOMS" because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled " TWA AGRICULTURE MIXED MUSHROOMS " were distributed nationwide in retail store.

The product comes in a 14.11 ounce, clear plastic package marked with UPC6957937481850.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 14.11 ounce packages of " TWA AGRICULTURE MIXED MUSHROOMS."

The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 14.11 ounce packages of " TWA AGRICULTURE MIXED MUSHROOMS."" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-323-583-1128 ( Monday – Friday 6:00am – 1:30pm).