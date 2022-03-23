Clout Capital Launches World’s First Crypto Private Placement Life Insurance
Clout Capital’s PPLI product is tailor-made for crypto holders, NFT collectors and blockchain entrepreneursMIAMI , UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clout Capital, a Miami-based, privately owned investment group, has launched the world’s first crypto private placement life insurance (PPLI) – a product tailor- made for crypto holders, NFT collectors and creators, and blockchain investors and entrepreneurs.
Clout’s PPLI product is now available for clients in the United States and internationally and is backed by the company’s seven years of experience in the wealth protection space.
PPLIs are wealth protection structures, with all the benefits of life insurance, that allow tax-efficient capital growth, the best asset protection and the most professional succession and donation planning.
Cryptocurrencies have been growing at an unprecedented pace, changing the economic reality of many avid investors and developers of new projects, turning them into high and ultra-high net worth individuals. Day after day, cryptos are present in more investment portfolios; hence, it becomes crucial to protect these assets while allowing them to grow tax-efficiently. Affluent investors in need of reducing the tax bite from various alternative investments have long used life insurance structures for this purpose, such as PPLIs and annuities. The core of a PPLI strategy focuses on the tax advantage. It essentially transforms a highly tax-inefficient investment, such as a hedge fund, into a highly tax-efficient one for the high-net-worth investor.
Guillermo G. Morales, Executive Chairman of Clout, indicated, “We are proud to introduce this product that we have been working with our partnering insurance companies. It will allow investors in cryptocurrencies, blockchain initiatives and NFTs access to this investment tool, only available until now to UHNW traditional families.”
For further information about PPLIs or curated investment opportunities in the venture capital and private credit space, please visit cloutcapital.com.
About Clout Capital
Clout Capital is a registered investment adviser focused on offering wealth protection services
through asset structuring solutions and life insurance products. The firm also offers its investors opportunities in private credit and early-stage companies.
