Artist Sinister Monopoly Getting a Second Chance Thanks to Investment by Entrepreneur Wheeler del Torro
The partnership will give rise to a new collection based on the greatest art heist in historyUNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art collector and entrepreneur Wheeler del Torro is investing over $1 million to rebuild the life and career of Los Angeles-based street artist Sinister Monopoly. The disruptive artist is a former drug lord captured by the FBI and sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute marijuana. His art reflects his experiences and features Rich Uncle Pennybags from the game Monopoly.
“It's his authenticity and his raw commentary on our society that interested me,” said del Torro. “I believe his art will surpass the level of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Imagine the honor of collaborating with an artist such as Basquiat in his prime.”
To his fans, Sinister Monopoly, or Sin, is a natural talent. He showed promise as a young painter until he was sidetracked by the fast money he could make dealing drugs. He quickly became Los Angeles' go-to dealer. The city's glamorous, gritty and unforgiving underground scene took him in with open arms. He became entrenched in the A-list celebrity lifestyle of private planes, fast cars and beautiful women. He expanded his empire into 15 other states, but a fast and hard lifestyle couldn't last forever, and he ended up spending over a decade in federal prison.
In prison, Sin rekindled his forgotten love of painting and is now using art to rebuild his life.
“Sure, there are lots of artists who are making money by painting, singing or acting about a world they have never been a part of. Not Sinister. He's about that life,” said del Torro. “So, after hearing his story and checking out a few of his solo shows, I jumped at the opportunity to work with him and help to rebuild his life. I strongly believe that people who paid their debt to society deserve a second chance.”
del Torro kicked off a collab with Sinister Monopoly called Draw Your Own Conclusion with his million-dollar investment. The collection will be based on Boston's infamous Isabella Stewart Museum art heist, known as the largest art robbery in history. The paintings stolen included Rembrandt, Manet and Degas. The collection, valued at more than a billion dollars, remains unrecovered today.
Look for the new collection this summer and visit wheelerdeltorro.com
or sinistermonopoly.com for more information.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here