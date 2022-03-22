The California Supreme Court gained its first Latina justice Tuesday when a state commission confirmed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nomination of Patricia Guerrero, an appellate justice in San Diego and a longtime advocate for immigrants.
Longtime immigrant advocate is first Latina confirmed to California Supreme Court
