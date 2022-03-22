Lauded as a phenomenal and brilliant choice for state’s highest court, Justice Patricia Guerrero glided through her confirmation hearing Tuesday to become the first Latina to sit on the California Supreme Court.
You just read:
Justice Patricia Guerrero confirmed to California Supreme Court
