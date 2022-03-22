“The Heart of Global Peace” Online Summit Brings Together Influential Yoga Teachers, Artists and Global Peace Activists
The summit will bring together a historic number of luminaries from the yoga, spiritual practices, music, arts, peace research and peace activism communitiesNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Heart of Global Peace” Online Summit Brings Together Influential Yoga Teachers, Artists and Global Peace Activists to Support UNHCR Fundraising for Ukraine and Shift the Collective Consciousness in Favor of Alternative Peace-building
The 2-Day collective consciousness summit will bring together a historic number of luminaries from the yoga, spiritual practices, music, arts, peace research and peace activism communities to promote peace and fundraise to support UNHCR’s humanitarian relief efforts for Ukrainian displaced persons.
AZAHAR Foundation and JIVAMUKTI Yoga® have organized a virtual event that will address how to use yogic values and practices for persons who are finding themselves directly impacted by the current conflict in Ukraine and how to support them, while skillfully carving paths for the voices of wisdom and compassion to be heard. This peace-promoting virtual event will be live-streamed starting March 26th 8:00 am CET and will end on March 27th at 11:00 pm CET.
Faced with an onslaught of information about overwhelming arsenals of weapons, propaganda and merciless acts of violence, it is easy to become paralyzed as individuals. Thus, The Heart of Global Peace addresses the need to shift the conversation to one that is positively purposeful. A series of carefully curated events will tackle the current contentious context in the world and propose alternative perspectives, conversations and practices that connect with our collective consciousness and promote global peace. Over the last decade, the yoga community has become increasingly global, especially so during COVID, where technology has allowed practitioners to maintain precious contacts with the yoga system and within the global community.
The summit’s offerings will include spiritual framing, panel conversations, conscious talks, yoga sessions, guided meditation classes, kirtan & music, forums, among others to engage its global audience and provide resources to frame the current contentious context into the personal and global quest for peace.
The inspirational speakers and facilitators for this event include world renown feminist buddhist nun Reverend Sayalay Ketumala and political activist Medea Benjamin who unceasingly support peace-building and social justice within complex environments. World-renowned Jivamukti yoga teachers Yogeswari, Ruth Lauer Manenti, Rima Rabbath, Jules Febre, Maria Macaya, and many other influential spiritual activists will guide panel conversation, yoga and meditation sessions. Finally, music has the power of connecting people beyond their differences, and connecting people with themselves. Krishna Das, Nina Rao, Deva Premal and Miten will share the power of conscious music and chanting. Dr. M.A. Jayashree and Professor M.A. Narasimhan will bring the wisdom of traditional Indian teachings to the contemporary context and through exposure to the traditional music system chanting.
The Heart of Global Peace Summit will be live-streamed through The Heart of Global Peace Event Page as well as Jivamukti and AZAHAR Foundation’s social media accounts. Participants are invited to make monetary donations through The Heart of Global Peace UNHCR Fundraising Page.
