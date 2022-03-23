FITZMAURICE INSTITUTE CELEBRATES NEW ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, ADVISORS, AND BOARD MEMBERS
Fitzmaurice Institute,Inc a nonprofit led by a passionate Board connecting people to Fitzmaurice Voicework®; a comprehensive, holistic approach to voicetraining
I am thrilled to be stepping into this role for the Institute and am excited to work closely with Catherine,”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catherine Fitzmaurice Kozubei, Institute Founder and Board Chair, announced four new Board members for the non-profit organization, Fitzmaurice Institute (FI). Cynthia Bassham, California; Lynn Watson, Maryland; Jeff Morrison, New York and Micha Espinosa, Arizona, will join continuing Board members, Jacob Kotzubei and Saul Kotzubei. Together they will work to increase the reach of Fitzmaurice Voicework® among educators, actors, singers and speakers.
— Artistic Director Micha Espinosa
Professor Micha Espinosa, Arizona State University, was named the Institute’s new Artistic Director, a role previously held by Catherine Fitzmaurice Kozubei. “I am thrilled to be stepping into this role for the Institute and am excited to work closely with Catherine,” Espinosa stated. Espinosa was previously the Director of Global Outreach and has been a practitioner of the work for over 25 years. Since becoming the Artistic Director in January, Espinosa has developed a series of in-person and online trainings, free monthly introductory workshops, and expanded the Advisory Group, Regional Directors, and welcomed the Institute’s new Director of Advanced Training Budi Miller. Miller is the Head of Acting at Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne and brings vast experience in working with culturally diverse populations and anti-colonial practices.
Fitzmaurice Voicework® supports people in finding and using their unique voices—in healthy, clear, and creative ways—while also developing greater freedom and presence. The Institute's mission is to:
~Expand Fitzmaurice Voicework's availability to the public, including under-served communities.
~Certify Fitzmaurice Voicework teachers, support their continuing growth, and encourage their connection with each other.
~Preserve the foundations of Fitzmaurice Voicework while supporting its evolution.
~Develop mutually enriching collaborations throughout the world.
More information about the Institute and Fitzmaurice Voicework can be found at their website, http://fitzmauriceinstitute.org or by emailing business@fitzmauriceinstitute.org.
